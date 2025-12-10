Orioles zero in on next free agency target after historic Pete Alonso deal

The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest free agency signings in their franchise's history on December 10, as it was announced that they had signed former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract.

According to an X post from ESPN's Jeff Passan (who broke the news of Alonso's signing), this deal with Baltimore gives Alonso the highest Average Annual Value (AAV) ever for a first baseman, thus making it historic.

It also turns the Orioles' offense into arguably the most formidable in baseball. They have now added 54 home runs in 2025 to their lineup through Alonso and former Los Angeles Angels slugger Taylor Ward. If these two can produce nearly that same power and many of Baltimore's young stars like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo can perform up to their potential, this lineup will be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

The addition of Alonso (plus acquiring Taylor Ward via trade) likely means that Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office are done adding key pieces to their offense. However, it doesn't mean that this club is anywhere close to being done improving their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Orioles Showing Clear Interest in Ranger Suarez

Mike Elias has made it clear multiple times that he intends to add a frontline starting pitcher this winter. And it seems Baltimore has their sights set on one particular starter, which MLB Network insider Jon Morosi conveyed with an X post that read, "Even after agreeing to terms with Pete Alonso, sources say the Orioles remain engaged with the top end of the starting pitching market.



"The Orioles have had talks with free agent LHP Framber Valdez," he added.

Andy Kostka shared a similar sentiment on X by writing, "The Pete Alonso signing for the Orioles does not end the Orioles' interest in left-hander Ranger Suárez either, per source, among others".

The Orioles have been linked to former Philadelphia Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez many times throughout this offseason, and he would make a ton of sense to pair with Trevor Rogers at the top of Baltimore's rotation.

Suarez finished the 2025 regular season with a 12-8 record, a 3.20 ERA, and 151 strikeouts in 157.1 innings pitched this season. If the Orioles were able to sign him (or another ace-caliber free agent pitcher), this would finalize what has already been an impressive offseason and ensure the Orioles will be World Series contenders in 2026.

