Orioles expected to meet with free agent slugger during Winter Meetings

The Baltimore Orioles are slated to meet with one of the top sluggers on the free agent market this week at the Winter Meetings.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday that free agent first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to drive to the Winter Meetings in Orlando this week to meet with teams, including the Orioles. Alonso is a Florida native and owns an offseason home in Tampa with his wife, Haley.

Baltimore is expected to be very busy this offseason after a disappointing 2025 season, which saw them miss the playoffs and finish in last place in the AL East for the first time since 2021. The O's began their winter activity by hiring Craig Albernaz as their new manager, while also signing free agent closer Ryan Helsley and acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

Although president of baseball operations Mike Elias is now looking to improve an inconsistent and injury-plagued starting rotation, the O's are also hoping to add another bat to their promising young lineup, with Alonso now on their radar.

Alonso has spent the first seven years of his major league career with the New York Mets and opted out of the two-year, $54 million deal he inked with them last offseason. The 31-year-old is hoping to get a bigger payday, with the Post also reporting that Alonso is seeking at least a seven-year contract.

Since making his big league debut in 2019, Alonso has cemented himself as one of the game's most prolific power hitters. His 264 career home runs over the last seven seasons are the third most in all of baseball behind Kyle Schwarber (268) and Aaron Judge (285).

He is also a five-time All-Star (2019, 2022-2025), a Silver Slugger Award winner (2025) and a two-time Home Run Derby champion (2019, 2021). Alonso also became the Mets' all-time home run leader last season when he surpassed Darryl Strawberry, hitting his 253rd career homer on August 12.

Alonso's offensive prowess could be what the Orioles need for their lineup in 2026 after it struggled in 2025. The O's batted just .235 as a team last year (24th in all of baseball) and slugged only 191 home runs; although their long ball tally was tied for 11th in the majors with the Minnesota Twins and the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays, this was a substantial drop from their 2024 season when they clubbed 235 homers (second in MLB behind the New York Yankees).

After seeing three teams in the AL East reach the postseason last year and the aforementioned Blue Jays coming within inches of a World Series, the Orioles know that they must make a huge splash this offseason to try to get back into postseason contention. Their reported meeting with Alonso this week at the Winter Meetings could be the first step toward making that huge splash.

