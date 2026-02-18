Which Orioles Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

In just two days, the Baltimore Orioles will take the field for their first spring training game, signaling the start of a new season.

The team will begin rounding out its roster while getting extended looks at players who could join the major league club at some point this season. Among that group are several of Baltimore's top prospects, each with an opportunity to make an impression this spring.

But which Orioles prospects should fans keep an eye on? Let’s take a closer look.

Samuel Basallo, C

Basallo should be the most familiar name on this list. The 21-year-old made his long-awaited major league debut last season, appearing in 31 games while still preserving his rookie eligibility for this year. Although his overall numbers didn’t jump off the page — he slashed .165/.229/.330 — the young catcher flashed his trademark power, launching four home runs.

Despite the modest production in a small sample, Basallo remains a consensus top-10 prospect across multiple Top 100 lists from major outlets and for good reason. His discipline at the plate and the power he has for a player at his age is not like many other prospects. In 76 games at Triple-A Norfolk last season, he struck out only 76 times while slugging 23 home runs.

Basallo should open the season on the Opening Day roster, splitting catching duties with Adley Rutschman while also seeing regular time at designated hitter.

Dylan Beavers, OF

Like Basallo, Dylan Beavers also made his major league debut last season, appearing in 35 games late in the year. Beavers broke out at Triple-A Norfolk, where he slashed .304/.420/.515 with 18 home runs, showcasing the well-rounded offensive profile that has elevated his prospect status.

The 24-year-old now ranks among the top prospects in baseball, checking in at No. 83 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

Beavers should open the season on the major league roster, slotting into a corner-outfield platoon with Tyler O’Neill and Taylor Ward while picking up additional opportunities at designated hitter.

Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF

Bradfield Jr. is another prospect likely to make his major league debut at some point next season. The 24-year-old climbed rapidly through the minor leagues, reaching Triple-A Norfolk and appearing in 15 games there late last year. Unlike Beavers and Basallo, whose profiles are driven primarily by offensive production, Bradfield Jr.’s value is rooted in elite defense and game-changing speed.

Across 209 minor league games since being drafted in 2023, Bradfield Jr. has stolen 135 bases — including 74 in 2024 alone. While his power remains limited, his speed allows him to create offense by getting on base and pressuring defenses.

Baltimore’s early-offseason signing of Leody Taveras gives the club a projected late-inning defensive option, but if an injury opens a roster spot, Bradfield Jr. would be the most logical call-up.

Trey Gibson, RHP

Gibson, 23, is the highest-ranked Orioles pitching prospect who is closest to making his major league debut. His 2025 minor league season was a tale of two stretches. At Double-A Chesapeake, Gibson was dominant, posting a 1.55 ERA across 10 starts while striking out 68 batters in 52.1 innings.

After earning a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk, however, he experienced some growing pains, registering a 7.98 ERA in seven outings. The jump in competition exposed areas still in development, particularly with command and consistency.

Gibson stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds, according to MLB Pipeline. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and is complemented by a slider, curveball, cutter, and a developing changeup. He is expected to begin the season with Triple-A Norfolk, but with refinement to his secondary pitches and improved command, Gibson could quickly position himself as one of the first arms called upon when the big league club needs rotation or bullpen reinforcement.

