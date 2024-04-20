Padres' Late Owner Named 'Mr. San Diego'
The Mr./Ms./Mrs. San Diego Award is one of the most prestigious honors a San Diegan can earn and for the first time since it was created in 1952, it has been handed out posthumously.
Although the late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler knew about the award before his passing, the work he started is being carried out by a group of people he inspired.
"There was really no debate. There was really no discussion. Peter was the overwhelming choice, not just because of all the things he did with his treasure, but what he did because of his time and his talent," says Dave Oates, former San Diego Rotary Club President.
Seidler worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others in his adopted hometown. He was known for walking around neighborhoods talking to people without homes trying to figure out what they needed and how the issue could be addressed which led him to help start the Lucky Duck Foundation, dedicated to figuring out a solution.
"He launched the Tuesday Group where, every Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., folks would gather to talk about how we can best impact what's going on with the homelessness crisis in San Diego County," says Michael Brunker, himself the 2019 Mr. San Diego.
Seidler also helped build an athletic field at the Jackie Robinson YMCA and worked with the Monarch School in San Diego, helping unhoused children with their educations.
His family was honored to celebrate him and his legacy on Thursday. His wife, Sheel, accepted the award on her late husband's behalf.
"It's a recognition of how much he loved San Diego and how much San Diego loved him back," says his younger brother Tom Seidler. "We're honored to celebrate him today and be in the company of a lot of good people. He was inspiring when he was with us and he still inspires us today. We feel his presence and I think that helps us, knowing he's with us in spirit."