Former Padres Top Prospect Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Won't Return Until 2025
San Diego right-hander Luis Patiño's season is over before it ever began. The club announced on Tuesday that he underwent Tommy John surgery and isn't expected back until 2025.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Padres in December and was a late arrival to spring training because of visa issues. He made two Cactus League appearances before complaining of elbow discomfort and landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation at the start of the season.
Patiño was once a top prospect for San Diego. He was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the Blake Snell trade in Dec. 2020 where he spent parts of three seasons before he was dealt to the White Sox at the trade deadline last summer.
In parts of four big league seasons, Patiño owns a 5.02 ERA, though he notched a solid 3.57 ERA down the stretch with the White Sox which showed some promise for the Padres who were rebuilding their pitching staff this offseason.
Patiño will be eligible for salary arbitration this winter.