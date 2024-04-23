Longtime MLB Veteran Calls Padres a 'Championship Team'
The San Diego Padres might be just above .500 with a 13-12 record 25 games into the season, but they have championship aspirations. Not only does this team want to win a championship, they believe they are capable of doing so.
Though the Padres lost several of their top players this offseason — notably slugger Juan Soto, closer Josh Hader, and three-fifths of their starting rotation (Blake Snell, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha) — the Padres' newcomers know how they can add to the team's established core.
Infielder Tyler Wade, who is on his fourth team since making his major league debut in 2017, can help fill a variety of roles for the Padres when needed as a utility player, including filling in at third base while Manny Machado works on returning to the role.
“This is a championship team, for sure,” Wade said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I know my role. I know what I bring to a club. Nothing crazy. Just do the little things right, bring energy. If you look at (winning) teams, they have those guys. I just try to show up every single day and do my job and whenever my name is called just try to do the best I can.”
The good news for the Padres is they are currently right in the thick of contention. The Padres are 13-12, and only game back in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the division with a 13-11 record. While the Dodgers were expected to run away with the division after winning 100 games last year, they've begun the season in a bit of a slump. That could open the door for the Padres if they are able to capitalize on the opportunity.
The Padres will play the second game of their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday — a series that could give them a chance to stockpile wins against the division doormats. The Rockies are one of MLB's worst teams with a 5-18 record, making this week a prime opportunity for the Padres.