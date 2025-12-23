Padres Free Agent Ryan O'Hearn Lands With Surprise NL Team

San Diego Padres free agent Ryan O'Hearn agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a two-year, $29 million contract, sources tell ESPN. O’Hearn, 32, is the latest addition to the Pirates in a very busy winter. @ByRobertMurray was first on the news. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2025

O'Hearn, the American League's starting designated hitter in the All-Star Game last season, came to the Padres from the Baltimore Orioles with Ramon Laureano at the trade deadline. He played 50 games for the Friars, batting .276 with a .736 OPS while hitting four home runs and logging 20 RBIs.

The Pirates desperately needed a power bat this offseason, as they sat at the bottom of MLB in collective slugging percentage last season. They also hit just 117 home runs, more than 30 fewer than the next closest team.

While O'Hearn doesn't exactly hit homers for fun, he has maintained a slugging percentage higher than .400 since finding his feet in the majors with the Orioles in 2023.

Now that the slugger is off the market, the Padres have another hole to address in their squad. Jake Cronenworth and Gavin Sheets are the most likely players to fill in at first base in the upcoming 2026 season, but the Padres still lack a designated hitter when Sheets plays the field — a prominent issue in their lineup last season.

The Padres still have plenty of needs this offseason, but have done well to patch up their starting rotation by bringing back Michael King for next season.

With the skeleton of a starting rotation together, the Padres should look to get an additional first or second baseman so Sheets can stay as their designated hitter.

They still have plenty of time in the offseason to make moves, and will need to do so if they're to remain in contention in the National League.

