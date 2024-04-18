MLB Prospect Insider Compares Padres' Catcher to Hall of Famer
The Padres know they have a special talent coming through their prospect pipeline. But could Ethan Salas go down as one of the best catchers in baseball history?
Speaking with the Padres EVT podcast, Sam Dykstra of MLBPipeline.com compared the 17-year-old Salas to a Hall of Famer with a similar defensive pedigree.
“We pegged him for an ETA of 2025, which in a vacuum seems incredibly aggressive for that position," said Dykstra. "I think he could be up by the second half of next year, which would be his 19th birthday. That’s like a Pudge Rodriguez-style timeline.”
Salas held his own in the Padres' most recent spring training camp with players twice his age or older. At no point was he overmatched or out of his depth — whether in the bullpens, on a back field, or at Peoria Stadium.
The biggest reason Salas has been able to hold himself at higher standard is because he experienced how big leaguers carry themselves. He thought there was a big difference between major league camp and minor league camp.
"You just see the difference," Salas said. "Going back into Minor League camp, you see how different things are. You see how Minor Leaguers carry themselves, and you see how big leaguers carry themselves — you see why guys are where they're at, and you see why some guys aren't where they want to be."
Salas has caught big leaguers in camp for two years now and it hasn't phased him. He maintained his usual poise while catching Yu Darvish, who recently signed an extension that will keep him in a Padres uniform past the age of 40.
For Dykstra, Salas checks a lot of boxes. He makes pitchers feel confident no matter how much expereince or accolades they have on their resumé.
“He makes pitchers more confident. Guys love working with him," added Dykstra. "Dylan Lesko … those guys are roommates now. (Salas) is bilingual. He works with pitchers really well. It’s not just the physical tools, it’s the maturity level as well. I think he could catch any level of baseball right now and not have a problem.”
Salas isn't ready for the big leagues in 2024 but if he does make his major league debut in 2025, he could become the first 18-year-old catcher in the big leagues since Brian Milner in 1978.
Regardless of when he makes his debut, the Padres will make sure that he is 100 percent ready. There is no need to bring him up too soon.