Ex-MLB Catcher Says Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding Fernando Tatis' Home Run Drought for Padres

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn't looked like himself in 2026.

Through 44 games this season, the slugger has yet to hit a home run. In Saturday's win over the Seattle Mariners, Tatis went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

On the season, the Friars star is hitting .233 with 15 runs batted in and an OPS of .586. Tatis has never hit fewer than 20 home runs in a season outside of the 60-game 2020 campaign in which he still hit 17 long balls across 59 games. That would be about a 46-homer pace in a full season. His season-high in home runs was 42 in 2021, in which he appeared in 130 games.

It's unclear why Tatis is enduring such a prolonged home run drought, but apparent mechanical issues have been one factor for him this season. His swing looks more flat than it's ever been throughout his career, and he's generated more ground balls in 2026.

Moreover, Tatis' reduced pull rate this year has also played a factor in the ongoing home run drought.

On Foul Territory, the Padres star's slow start was discussed. Host Erik Kratz didn't mince words about Tatis' performance in 2026, going as far to say the outfielder hasn't looked the same since he was suspended for PEDs in August 2022.

"Can we say it out loud? Fernando Tatis' power has been down ever since he got caught using steroids," Kratz said. "Is it zero home runs power? No. But it's completely down and it's been down. I think everybody thinks he's going to get back to his like .970 OPS. I think those years are behind him. He's a right fielder that has Platinum Glove defense and zero power.

"His exit velocity is still there. His launch angle isn't. Slow starts? Or just maybe we're getting closer to what he's going to be."

"His power has been down ever since he got caught using steroids."



Fernando Tatis Jr.'s slow start offensively might just be who he is now, says @ErikKratz31. pic.twitter.com/iZLzhiyVpK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 12, 2026

Kratz added that he would be surprised if Tatis has a 20-home run season for the remainder of his career. Since his suspension, Tatis hasn't recorded more than 25 homers in a single season.

The lack of homers this season, however, is more of an anomaly than anything else. Tatis will eventually find his rhythm and break out of his slump, but the slow start is certainly cause for concern right now.

Tatis' struggles at the plate this season are not for a lack of effort, though, according to manager Craig Stammen.

“He’s working in the cage every day. It’s not for lack of effort,” Stammen said earlier this month. “He’s trying new things and trying things to unlock himself. I think sometimes he feels really close and then it turns a little bit the other way, facing tough pitching, and he’s not able to stay on that hot streak.

“We’ll keep working. He’s going to keep working every day. I trust that his ability is eventually going to come through and he’ll be just fine.”

The Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by only half a game in the National League West. The two NL powerhouses have gone back and forth with the division lead this month, but the key to San Diego's success is the immediate improvement of its stars.

The Padres and Dodgers face off in a three-game series at Petco Park beginning Monday. Maybe the rivalry series will spark Tatis to break out of his home run drought.

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