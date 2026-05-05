Padres' 22-Year-Old Outfielder Skyrockets Into Top Prospects List

Following multiple big-time trades over the last few years, the farm system of the San Diego Padres is among the worst-ranked in Major League Baseball.

The Padres are in the process of replenishing the system following all the deals, and in the meantime, it could hinder their ability to make trades.

However, the team still does have a few quality names in the organization who could end up making a difference for the franchise. In fact, the Padres have seen one name quickly rise up the rankings, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Outfielder Ryan Wideman has gone from being unranked in McDaniel's top 10 of the Padres' system to now being viewed as a top five player. According to McDaniel, Wideman is now ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Padres system, only behind catcher Ethan Salas and left-handed pitchers Kruz Schoolcraft and Kash Mayfield.

According to MLB Pipeline, Wideman is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the Padres system. However, those rankings came in before the season began.

Wideman, 22, is currently at Single-A, and so far in 2026, he has been much better than last season.

The outfielder is hitting .286 with three runs home, 22 runs batted in, 18 stolen bases and an OPS of .882. Comparing this to his stats last season, Wideman has improved greatly, and his work over the offseason seems to be working.

In 26 games last year, Wideman hit just .229 with no home runs and 12 runs batted in. His numbers have already exceeded those of 2025, and the Padres have been encouraged by his overall development this season.

Wideman has nice speed to work with, and he uses his size of 6-foot-4 to his advantage. The outfielder has some raw power that he seemingly is coming into from the right side of the plate.

The one main area of concern for Wideman has been his chase rate, as he has been prone to chasing out of the zone at times. But there is plenty of time for him to continue working on his plate discipline, and the Padres' organization will work with him on this.

Wideman also has average arm stength for an outfielder, meaning that San Diego could move him around to fit their needs. Overall, his continued progression this season has been great to see, and if he keeps it up, he could keep climbing the prospect board for the Padres.

The Padres drafted Wideman in the third round of the 2025 draft out of Western Kentucky University. He was born in Gijon, Spain.

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