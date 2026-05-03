Padres Top Prospect Ethan Salas Turning Heads Amid Dominance in Double-A

The San Diego Padres have plenty of star players across the roster, but the team is on the older side. According to ESPN, the Padres' average age on the roster is 30.1 years old, which ranks tied-for-second highest in MLB.

The Padres have consistently had one of the best farm systems in baseball, but they've gutted it over the last few years in blockbuster trades.

One prospect for the Padres that has made a lot of noise of late is catcher Ethan Salas, who is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect for the team. Salas is currently in Double-A, but he has been making waves for San Diego early this season.

After a few years of struggling, it seems that Salas may finally be living up to the hype that he entered the organization with. So far this season, the catcher has hit . 315 with five home runs and 14 runs batted in, while posting an impressive OPS of .979.

Ethan Salas' home run barrage -- from the leadoff spot! -- has reached 3 games in a row.



The #Padres' No. 2 prospect leads the Double-A Texas League in OPS (1.452) since Wed. despite being the second-youngest player on the circuit: https://t.co/TZUOPGOdpu pic.twitter.com/5Sq8BMYPLy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2026

If Salas can keep up the hot streak, he could keep moving up the pipeline for the Padres. This would be massive for San Diego, especially since the team doesn't have a long-term plan at the catcher position.

Salas dealt with some back problems last season that contributed to his problems at the plate, so his emergence this year has been great to see. Last season, Salas only played in 10 games at the Double-A level, hitting just .188 with five runs batted in.

His struggles were a little concerning for the Padres, but the team could always bank on his defense. Salas has been considered to be a very strong defensive catcher behind the plate, and he has worked on his game very strongly.

If anything, Salas can be used as a defensive option down the line, and he has gotten better at controlling the running game. But his bat is starting to come together, giving the Padres some real encouragement that he could be the player that they believed in all along.

However, his eventual progression remains a little tricky to evaluate, especially after his issues over the last couple of years. But Salas is only 19 years old, so he has plenty of time to prove himself to the Padres' organization.

If his hitting continues to stay up, the Padres could always look to bring him to Triple-A later this season, and that would be the big test for Salas. San Diego wants him to be the catcher of the future, but Salas is going to need to prove himself before any major decisions are made, no matter how strong he has played this year.

Could the Padres Trade Ethan Salas?

While the Padres have been very excited about Salas' future, there's always the possibility that he gets dealt as the headliner in a blockbuster trade. That's just the nature of being a prospect in the Padres organization.

Thus, his ascension this season is just as important to the Padres' future as it is to their current roster. If Salas shows the signs of being a future superstar, there's probably a good chance his name gets dangled in trade talks over the next few months.

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