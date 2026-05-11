Padres Announce Starting Pitchers For Huge Series vs Brewers

Coming off a split four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the San Diego Padres are now gearing up for a matchup against another National League Central team in the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego will head to Milwaukee for a three-game series, giving them a chance to face off against one of the better teams in the NL.

The Padres were able to salvage the series with St. Louis after dropping the first two games at home. But this team needs to be much more consistent, especially on the offensive end.

Multiple stars on the Padres have struggled at the plate this season, including Fernando Tatis Jr., who still remains without a home run. However, San Diego has won in spite of these issues, and they are currently tied for first place with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

As for the Brewers, they enter this series after sweeping the New York Yankees in impressive fashion. Milwaukee owns a record of 22-16 on the season, and they are currently in second place in the NL Central behind the Chicago Cubs.

Here are the expected pitching matchups for this week's series that begins on Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 12: RHP Matt Waldron vs RHP Brandon Sproat

In the first game of the series, Matt Waldron gets the ball, and he will look to solidify his status in the rotation. With Lucas Giolito expected to join the rotation this weekend, the Padres will have to move some things around, and Waldron is the most likely candidate to be removed.

San Diego could use Waldron following an opener, like they did in his last outing. That was Waldron's best appearance of the year, as he allowed just one run over five innings of work. Overall, Waldron has a 7.71 ERA over 18.2 innings.

Milwaukee will counter with righty Brandon Sproat, who has registered an ERA of 5.87 over seven appearances this year. Sproat allowed no runs over four innings of work against the Cardinals in his last outing.

Wednesday, May 13: RHP Michael King vs RHP Jacob Misiorowski

In arguably the best pitching matchup of the series, right-hander Michael King gets the nod in the second game. King has been great for San Diego this year, helping the team stay afloat in the midst of injuries across the rotation.

Overall, King has recorded an ERA of 2.76 in eight starts for San Diego. The veteran will look to keep up the strong performance on the mound against a tough Milwaukee lineup.

Opposite of King, the Brewers will hand the ball to ace Jacob Misiorowski, who has been excellent for Milwaukee this year, posting an ERA of 2.45 over eight starts.

Thursday, May 14: RHP Griffin Canning vs LHP Kyle Harrison

Griffin Canning gets the ball in the final game of the series, and he will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Canning has only made two starts for the team this season after coming back from a torn Achilles last year.

In his second outing, Canning was lit up by the Cardinals, allowing six runs over 4.1 innings. Overall, he has posted an ERA of 6.75 over 9.1 innings pitched this year.

For Milwaukee, they will hand the ball to lefty Kyle Harrison, who has been great this year. Harrison has made seven starts for the Brewers, putting up an ERA of 2.41 over 33.2 innings of work.

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