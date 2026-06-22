Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs MLB-Best Braves

The San Diego Padres are heading home after a disappointing 4-5 road trip in which they lost back to back series to close it out.

Things won't get any easier, as they're welcoming the Atlanta Braves into Petco Park for three games this week.

The Braves enter the series with the best record in all of Major League Baseball at 48-28. For what it's worth, they've been somewhat slumping as of late, going 3-7 over their last 10 games.

As for the Padres, they're 39-37, nine games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and half a game back of the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card spot.

Padres vs Braves Pitching Probables

Monday, June 22: RHP Michael King vs. RHP Grant Holmes

Michael King will open the series for the Padres looking to get back on track.

Since pitching seven shutout innings against the Dodgers on May 18, King has allowed at least three runs in five consecutive starts, and has seen his ERA balloon to 3.60.

King's most recent start was one of his worst of the year, as he lasted just 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on five hits with one strikeout.

As for Grant Holmes, he's made 14 starts, compiling a 4.33 ERA across 68.2 innings with 61 strikeouts to 32 walks. He's pitched a combined 5.2 innings over his last two starts as he's struggled to limit the damage in the early innings.

Tuesday, June 23: RHP Griffin Canning vs. RHP JR Ritchie

Griffin Canning will take the bulk innings on Tuesday, but it's possible it comes behind an opener as he did in his last outing.

Canning pitched 4.1 innings behind an opener in his most recent game, and earned his first win of the year as he allowed one run.

Overall, Canning has a 6.64 ERA across 42 innings this season.

As for JR Ritchie, he's made seven appearances (six starts) in his rookie season this year, going 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA across 35.2 innings.

He allowed five runs over five innings in his most recent start.

Wednesday, June 24: RHP Randy Vásquez vs. LHP Martín Pérez

Randy Vásquez is pitching the series finale for the Padres against the lefty Martín Pérez of the Braves.

Vásquez is 6-5 this year with a 4.17 ERA across 77.2 innings, and has struggled after his early-season dominance.

He's coming off his worst start of the year, lasting just 3.1 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with only one strikeout.

As for Pérez, he's enjoyed an impressive year in his age-35 season and first with the Braves.

He is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA across 68 innings this year. He's allowed just one run in each of his last two starts.

How to Watch Padres vs Braves June 22-24

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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