Mets vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The Atlanta Braves return home for a three-game set against the New York Mets starting on Monday night.

It was a quick trip up to New York for the Braves, who salvaged a win over the Yankees in the series finale on Sunday. They’ll be happy to return home, where they’re 39-20 on the season and have won nine in a row.

This is the end of a road trip that has been successful so far for the Mets. They swept the Guardians, then won two of three in Pittsburgh.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Braves on Monday, Aug. 10.

Mets vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-168)

Braves -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Mets +132

Braves -142

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Mets vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Mets: Christian Scott (3-3, 3.15 ERA)

Braves: Bryce Elder (8-6, 3.69 ERA)

Christian Scott is looking to bounce back from a few down starts. He’s allowed seven runs on 15 hits in 14.2 innings across his last three starts, which isn’t too bad, but he had yielded just three runs on eight hits in 14.2 innings in his previous three outings.

Bryce Elder has allowed just a single earned run in each of his last three starts, completing five, six, and seven frames.

Mets vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, BravesVsn

Mets record: 52-67

Braves record: 71-47

Mets vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Scott OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-102)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Christian Scott has been racking up the strikeouts as of late. The Mets starter has 92 punchouts through 74.1 innings this season, an average of 1.23 strikeouts per inning, and 11.13 K/9.

Scott has had at least six strikeouts in four straight starts and seven of his last eight, with a total of 51 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. That includes two starts against the Braves in which he had 14 strikeouts in 10 innings – seven in each start.

Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

The Braves’ success at home both recently and overall this season gives me some pause, but I think the Mets are live dogs tonight in Atlanta.

Scott has been pitching well as of late, and the Mets are 1-1 in his two starts against the Braves. New York tagged Elder for six runs on 10 hits in four innings back in June as well.

Pick: Mets +132

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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