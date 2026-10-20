Padres Blockbuster Trade Idea That Could Make Fernando Tatis Jr. Much Happier

The San Diego Padres have one of the game's greatest talents in superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., but he has been playing at a Platinum Glove-caliber level in a position he doesn't even prefer.

In terms of Outs Above Average, Tatis ranked in the 88th percentile across MLB, and his arm strength graded out in the 94th percentile, which are great stats as an everyday right fielder. The superstar, however, was brought up in the infield, and played a majority of his first three seasons as a shortstop.

For these reasons and more, the Padres will have a much happier version of Tatis if they pull off a blockbuster deal to trade Jake Cronenworth and open up a full-time second base role for their star.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, the Padres organization knows Tatis is happier at second base. The organization also knows that if Cronenworth waived his partial no-trade clause, he has already "been mentioned by opposing general managers in potential trades for years."

A right fielder to potentially replace Tatis could be Chicago Cubs All-Star Seiya Suzuki, fresh off a career-high 5.1 bWAR season with an OPS+ over 30% better than league average. This not only brings another high-level bat to the order, but adds immeasurable value in keeping a franchise cornerstone happy.

The 2023 campaign and beyond is where Tatis started to become a mainstay in right due to the signing of 30-year-old shortstop Xander Bogaerts (and the $25 million he would make for the next 11 years) and to limit ware and tear after Tatis went through his broken wrist injury in 2022, and later, a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Earlier this season, Tatis spoke on his love for playing on the "dirt" and not getting a chance at becoming an everyday shortstop.

“They never let me mature there,” Tatis said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… I like being in the dirt.”

Due to Cronenworth's injury early on in 2026, Tatis got his wish and was able to return to second base. In 52 games in the infield, the superstar was hitting .350/.411/.563 with a .974 OPS.

This past April, he said that the action he sees in the infield gets him more involved, perhaps adding to his preference of dirt to grass.

“It’s probably a little bit — I don’t want to say I’m more focused — but it’s just more quick action in there,” Tatis said. “You’ve got double plays. You’ve got people on first, people on second. You just get more involved.”

If the Padres want Tatis to get those everyday opportunties, they need to move Cronenworth. A trade would be best to get off of the four years and about $50 million left on his contract. If not, they could always move Cronenworth to first base. That, however, would mean them likely not bringing back Ty France in free agency.

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