Padres' Freddy Fermin Addresses Role as Starting Catcher Amid Struggles

The San Diego Padres have put a lot of stock in Freddy Fermin.

After acquiring the catcher at last summer's trade deadline for two young and controllable starting pitchers, the Padres gave him the first starting job of his career in 2026.

Thus far, it hasn't gone so well.

Fermin is batting .140 with zero home runs, three runs batted in and an OPS of .424 across 93 at-bats this season. The situation is somewhat a similar tale to the 2025 campaign, where Fermin emerged as a suitable replacement for the struggling Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado.

Last season, Fermin hit .244 with two home runs, 14 RBIs and an .617 OPS in 127 at-bats with the Padres. He also played a crucial role in the postseason for San Diego, which is why the Padres believed Fermin could shoulder an everyday starting job this year.

Fermin could very well lose that title if 28-year-old rookie Rodolfo Duran continues to perform at a high level defensively and Luis Campusano returns from the injured list.

The 31-year-old put his struggles into perspective.

“I don’t see myself as the first catcher. I feel like I’m a guy that’s sharing the wealth with my teammates as well, but I feel like I don’t see that as any pressure on myself to do that," Fermin said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "I’m just going out there and doing everything I can to put myself in the best position to help this team win, whether it is offensively or defensively. I’m trying to go back there and do the best that I can.”

Fermin is being patient and believes the nightmarish slump will come to an end soon, but can the Padres afford to keep waiting for the catcher to revive his offense?

“There’s going to be highs and lows at every moment in time. I’m just grateful that they’ve given me an opportunity to go out there and keep playing, but I know those results will come sooner rather than later, and I just have to keep coming to the ballpark and keep working hard every day, and, and enjoy the moments," Fermin said.

Fermin's time to find his rhythm at the plate is limited. Campusano is inching closer to a return as he caught Walker Buehler's bullpen session earlier this week.

The Padres are trying to decide whether Campusano will need to go on a rehab assignment before being activated, but it's evident the backstop will be back soon.

At the start of spring, it wasn't clear whether the 27-year-old could maintain a roster spot with the Padres. But Campusano has proven he's more than capable of doing so, hitting .288 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .958 before going on the IL.

A few months ago, Campusano's roster spot was in jeopardy. Now, his return can't come soon enough as the Padres offense desperately tries to find its way.

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