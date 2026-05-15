Padres’ Gavin Sheets Accomplishes Something No MLB Player Ever Has in History

Just when the San Diego Padres looked dead in the water against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of the series, slugger Gavin Sheets stepped up to the plate. Sheets has been one of the more clutch players on the Padres roster this year, and he delivered for the team again.

Sheets hit a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to help give San Diego another comeback win. And with this clutch hit, Sheets became the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning three different times in the same season.

No player in MLB history has ever done this. Sheets has done it in mid-May.

Gavin Sheets of the @Padres is the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead 3+ run HR in the 9th inning 3 times in the same season (April 10, April 23 & tonight). pic.twitter.com/plJfrUI6QR — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 14, 2026

The other two clutch home runs from Sheets came against the Colorado Rockies, helping the Padres get wins that they may have had no business winning. But this came against a strong Brewers team, making it even more impressive.

Adding to the legacy of Sheets, he became the first member of the Padres to hit three go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later since 2016, when B.J. Upton did it. Sheets has become one of the more feared hitters in the lineup for this team in late-game situations.

Gavin Sheets is the first Padre with three go-ahead homers in the ninth inning or later in the same season since B.J. Upton in 2016. (And it's only May.) — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 14, 2026

On the year, Sheets is hitting .229 with six home runs and 16 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .747. The veteran has been massive for this team, and he has fully embraced the clutch moments when given the opportunity.

“You just want the moment,” Sheets said after his most recent game-winner. “You just want them. I’ve been in points in my career where I didn’t want it that bad. I didn’t feel good. I didn’t want it. And I think you just tell your mind, you just continue to just repeat it to yourself. You want it.

"And then you get the moment, and you’re not not afraid of it.”

San Diego has been able to stay competitive in the National League West this year, in part due to clutch hitting from guys on the roster. The Padres have a negative run differential, but the team remains neck and neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The offense has been a problem for the Padres this year, but in late-game moments, guys like Sheets have stepped up. This could bode well for San Diego down the stretch as the teams looks to make some real noise this year.

“It’s a weird belief that we’re gonna get it done,” Sheets said. “I mean, in the hardest part of the game. The whole entire dugout just keeps saying, ‘Hey, this ain’t our first time doing this and we’re gonna get it done right here.’ And just everybody truly feeds off that.

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