Padres' Gavin Sheets Makes Insane History With Game-Winning Home Run vs Rockies

Once again, the San Diego Padres found themselves down by multiple runs heading into the ninth inning of a game. And once again, they somehow they found a way to win.

San Diego was down 8-5 entering the top of the ninth inning of Thursday's against the Colorado Rockies, but the team proceeded to score five runs to steal the game on the road.

This was all capped off by a game-winning home run from slugger Gavin Sheets that helped the team seal the win. The home run from Sheets made some insane history to go along with the team getting the big win over a division rival.

THE BIRTHDAY BOY!!! pic.twitter.com/RPYq1Bu8yN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 23, 2026

With the home run, Sheets became the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later against the same opponent twice in the same calendar month. Sheets also hit a walk-off three-run home run to help San Diego beat the Rockies back on April 10 at Petco Park.

In addition, Sheets is also the first player in Padres history to hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning or later on his birthday. His hit capped off another incredible comeback for the Padres, continuing their hot run of late.

First Padres player ever to hit a game-winning HR in the 9th inning or later on his birthday. https://t.co/ZYYX42P8ri — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 23, 2026

Over the last few weeks, the Padres have been one of the better teams in baseball. San Diego has won six straight series, and they have pulled even with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West division.

Sheets has played a big role in this team winning games, and he has been extremely clutch for this group. Overall, Sheets has played in 23 games for San Diego, hitting .227 with three home runs, nine runs batted in and four walks drawn.

The slugger has hit at least 24 home runs in each of his last two seasons in the big leagues, giving the Padres a legitimate power threat at the plate each time up. But his two game-winning home runs against the Rockies have sent a jolt into the clubhouse.

Padres star infielder Manny Machado was very praiseworthy of Sheets after another game-winning hit for the team.

“It’s tough to come up in that situation like he did and deliver like that,” Machado said of Sheets, who started the game on the bench. “You’re facing a closer throwing 100. You’ve been sitting out for seven innings in the altitude. It’s not easy to come up there into that situation. But he has been ready for whatever situation could come his way. He showed it last year.”

If Sheets can keep up this type of clutch hitting, the Padres should be in good shape the rest of the way. San Diego will look to continue the winning ways as they begin a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Mexico City this weekend.

Expect more offensive fireworks in a stadium that's even higher elevation than Coors Field.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news