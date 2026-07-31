Padres Interested in Giants Starting Pitcher, Named 'Best Fit' in Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres didn't need to go very far to scout San Francisco Giants left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

On Thursday night, Ray took the mound at Petco Park against the Padres, and demonstrated exactly why he'd be a good fit in San Diego for the rest of the season.

Ray went six innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts while earning his 10th win of the year. He lowered his season ERA to 3.08.

That is expected to be Ray's final start as a Giant, as he's likely to be traded before Monday's 3 p.m. PT deadline. Ray is in the final season of a five-year, $115 million deal. He's owed $7.4 million for the remainder of the year.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the Padres have "shown interest" in the left-hander. Whether or not they can take on his salary is another story.

"Have the Padres shown interest in Ray? That’s the word," Acee wrote. "Do they have the payroll flexibility to add the $7.4 million remaining on his 2026 salary? That would take some serious gymnastics."

In addition to Acee, ESPN's Jeff Passan named Ray as the "best fit" for the Padres ahead of the trade deadline.

"A.J. Preller, the Padres' president of baseball operations, is creative enough to thread the needle on a simultaneous add-and-subtract play," Passan wrote. "Flip a reliever or two, add a starter or two, and maybe there's enough to sneak back into the postseason."

Since the Padres' farm system is among the worst in baseball, it could be hard to trade for a top starter without taking on the financial commitments that comes with him. That's why Ray makes sense.

If the Padres get the go ahead to take on Ray's contract, it would greatly lessen the prospect return the Giants would need. San Francisco would love to get off of Ray's contract and recoup some sort of asset for him before he hits free agency. Saving more than $7 million and landing a prospect should more than suffice.

As for San Diego, Ray would fill a great hole in the team's starting rotation, that's currently comprised of two pitchers: Michael King and Walker Buehler.

Ray has thrown 122.1 innings this year, which would be second on the Padres behind King's 125. Ray's 3.08 ERA would lead the team's starters, and his 107 strikeouts would be right behind King's 109.

A rotation of King, Ray and Buehler would help the team get to mid-August, when they're hoping right-handers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove can return.

At that point, the rotation could suddenly be a strength for the Padres heading into September (and they hope October).

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