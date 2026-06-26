Padres' Joe Musgrove Multiple Weeks Behind Nick Pivetta in Return

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove is yet to pitch this season following a setback he suffered in spring training.

Musgrove missed the entire 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and was expected to return for the start of 2026.

That didn't happen.

Musgrove's right elbow hasn't cooperated with him this season, and there was a point where it was believed he could require another surgery. Both Musgrove and pitcher Nick Pivetta have been out — Pivetta since April — with the latter seeming to be a few weeks ahead in his recovery.

The two pitchers are expected to return after the All-Star break, giving the Padres' rotation a major boost. Pivetta could be back in late July (or more likely early August), but is considerably ahead of Musgrove in his recovery.

Pivetta has started throwing bullpens. Musgrove has just started to throw off the front slope of the mound.

"Musgrove is likely at least a couple weeks behind Pivetta," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. "But those familiar with the process stress the timelines are fluid based on how the pitchers feel as they take each step."

Musgrove provided the latest update to Acee.

“We’re going to be off the mound within the next couple weeks,” Musgrove said. “So we’re just introducing it slowly.”

Musgrove has wanted to take the process slowly, making sure that he is fully healed before coming back to the mound. The right-hander has no interest in rushing back, only to re-injure himself down the line

“Realistically, when you look at the time it’ll take for me to build up, probably right after the All-Star break,” Musgrove recently said of a return timeline. “I’d love to get back sooner, but I don’t think innings-wise and time-wise there’s enough time there."

Musgrove and Pivetta were expected to anchor this rotation, so getting them back for the stretch run would be massive. Musgrove helped carry this pitching staff in 2024 before his injury, registering an ERA of 3.88 over 19 starts.

In addition to the two pitchers, San Diego has seen Lucas Giolito go down with injury recently, adding more trouble to the starting group. But the latest updates on Pivetta and Musgrove have been encouraging, even if the starters won't be back for at least another month.

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