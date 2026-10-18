Padres Linked to Yankees All-Star to Replace Ty France

The San Diego Padres have a crucial offseason ahead of them.

Starting pitching is the team's top priority; however, that's just the start.

While the Padres don't necessarily need to upgrade their infield — since they have three core players with long-term financial commitments — it's not out of the realm of possibility that they make an addition. They at least have to address first base.

How they do that is anyone's best guess, but it could start with adding Yankees All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm is set to hit free agency this winter and is not expected to be given a one-year qualifying offer worth $23.1 million. That's where the Padres could come in.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Friars are viewed as one of the top landing spots for Chisholm, who could replace Ty France, another free agent this winter.

Feinsand noted that if they add him, they could move Jake Cronenworth to first base and put Chisholm at second base (unless they look to trade Cronenworth).

"San Diego could use some left-handed power, slugging only .384 from that side of the plate in 2026, which ranked 23rd in the majors. Second base is one of the logical spots for the Padres to upgrade, as they could move Jake Cronenworth to first base to open the spot for somebody such as Chisholm," Feinsand wrote.

"As for the swag that stood out like a sore thumb at times with the Yankees, Chisholm would fit in perfectly with the Padres’ roster."

Jazz Chisholm Could Give San Diego Another Dangerous Bat

The Yankees All-Star endured a down year at the plate, hitting .231 — his worst since his rookie season — with a .711 OPS, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 109 hits in 137 games and 471 at-bats.

The 2025 season was one to behold, however, as he entered the 30-30 club for home runs and stolen bases. Entering the 2026 season, Chisholm said he would join the 50-50 club. He fell short with 19 homers and 41 stolen bases.

The 28-year-old also faced consistent criticism for his attitude, with his play failing to justify his sometimes lackadaisical demeanor.

Thus, Chisholm is unlikely to get the blockbuster contract he was once expected to get, which means San Diego could add a power-hitting, speedy infielder on a potential budget.

On top of that, Chisholm's energy and confidence would make him a perfect fit in the Padres clubhouse.

The infield isn't a top priority for the Padres; but they do need to address first base. If they fail to bring France back, Chisholm would be a great — and much younger — consolation.

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