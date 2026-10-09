Every Padres Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The San Diego Padres' 2026 season came to a disappointing end in the National League Division Series.

Now, the Padres face another long offseason where they're expected to have a ton of roster turnover.

A whopping 17 players can become free agents from the team's major league roster. Here's a look at all of them, including those with options.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Jason Adam, RP: Adam avoided arbitration in 2026 with a one-year, $6.675 million deal. Now, the 35-year-old is a free agent after making 38 appearances this season, sporting a 2.62 ERA over 34.1 innings.

Walker Buehler, SP: Buehler turned down major league deals to join the Padres this past offseason on a minor league contract. He ended up making 32 starts, finishing with a 4.63 ERA. There should be plenty of major league interest in the 32-year-old.

Ty France, INF: France chose to join the Padres on a minor league deal last offseason, looking to resurrect his career. He did that and then some, setting career-highs in home runs (21) and OPS (.865). The 32-year-old Gold Glove first baseman earned himself a huge raise in free agency.

Austin Hays, OF: The Padres signed Hays to a major league deal in August. The 31-year-old hit . 316 with an OPS of .800 in 26 games with San Diego. He then went 0-for-9 in the postseason.

Ramon Laureano, OF: Laureano underwent season-ending hip surgery in June. Across 103 games with the Padres since being acquired at last year's trade deadline, he hit .236 with 16 home runs and an OPS of .736. The 32-year-old earned $6.5 million in 2026.

Casey Mize, SP: The Padres acquired Mize from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the trade deadline. He struggled mightily with San Diego before going on the IL right before the postseason. The 29-year-old will still earn a big contract in free agency.

Adrian Morejon, RP: Morejon was arguably the Padres' most important pitcher in 2026. He pitched 86 innings in the regular season and another four in the playoffs. At 27 years old, he's due for a massive contract in free agency.

Robbie Ray, SP: The Padres acquired Ray from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the trade deadline. He had a 5.02 ERA over 43 innings in the regular season and a 7.36 ERA across 3.2 innings in the postseason for San Diego.

Luis Rengifo, INF/OF: The Padres signed Rengifo to a minor league deal in June. He was a spark plug for the team before tearing his ACL in late-August.

Player Options

Michael King, SP: King signed a three-year, $75 million deal to remain with the Padres last offseason. He can opt out of the final two years and $58 million, and is expected to after a 2026 season in which he had a 3.21 ERA over 32 regular-season starts and a 0.64 ERA in 14 postseason innings.

Yuki Matsui, RP: Matsui can opt out of the final two years and $13.5 million on his five-year deal. He developed into one of the team's highest-leverage relievers in 2026, finishing with a 1.83 ERA over 64 innings. He's likely due for a significant raise on the open market.

Wandy Peralta, RP: Peralta has a $4.45 million player option for 2027. After finishing the season with a 3.61 ERA over 77.1 innings, the 35-year-old could pick it up.

Team Options

Nick Pivetta, SP: Pivetta had a player option on the final two years and $32 million of his deal. Then, he spent more than 130 consecutive days on the IL, and it turned into a team option. After missing five months with an elbow injury, he was solid down the stretch and into the postseason. The team could pick up his $14 million option as they're likely to lose most of the rotation.

Kyle Hart, RP: Hart has a $2.5 million team option for 2027. He had a 4.92 ERA over 64 innings this season.

Mutual Options

Miguel Andujar, INF/OF: Andujar joined the Padres last offseason on a one-year deal worth $4 million. He has an $8 million mutual option that will be declined, allowing him to enter free agency. He hit .259 across 74 games with five home runs and an OPS of .726.

Griffin Canning, RP: Canning joined the Padres on a one-year, $2.5 million ahead of the 2026 season. He has a $5 million mutual option that will be declined. The 30-year-old had a 5.68 ERA over 88.2 innings this season.

Lucas Giolito, SP: The Padres signed Giolito in April in an effort to stabilize the rotation. He had a 5.16 ERA across 29.2 innings before going on the IL with an elbow injury in June. He didn't return for the rest of the year. His $8 million mutual option will be declined.

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