Padres' Manny Machado Goes Viral for Blunt Exchange With Reporter

It is no secret San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has been struggling early this season.

Before his game-tying home run in Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Machado had been hitting .077 in the last 14 games.

And the Padres respond with a two-run blast of their own from Manny Machado. He’s been batting .077 in the last 14 games.



Dodgers-Padres tied at 2. pic.twitter.com/hUu45eGJiw — Valentina Sandoval (@ValentinaMrtnz_) May 20, 2026

On the season, Machado is batting .178 with seven home runs, 22 runs batted in and an OPS of .603. The lowest end-of-season OPS of his career is .739, which came back in 2012 during his rookie year with the Baltimore Orioles.

It appears Machado's frustration reached its boiling point after the Dodgers stole a win from the Padres in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game.

When speaking to reporters, the Padres star gave a snarky response after he was asked whether he had any theories as to why he's struggled at the plate this season.

"It's been tough," Machado said. "I'm a baseball player, I'm not a theorist."

He added: "You got something for me? We've been working on some stuff."

He was asked a follow-up question regarding the details into his process, which didn't seem to sit right with Machado.

"I'm not going to tell you that. That's for me to work on and continue to work on," he replied.

"It's been tough... I'm a baseball player, I'm not a theorist."

Manny Machado on what's going on with his offensive struggles. "@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/v2glLXDUgB — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) May 20, 2026

The Padres have essentially found ways to win in spite of their best players, as franchise stars Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. continue to struggle.

Tatis is in the midst of a shocking trend as he has yet to hit a home run through 38 games this season. He's hitting .239 with 15 RBIs and an OPS of .590.

"A lot of belief in Manny and Fernando," president of baseball operations AJ Preller recently said on 97.3 The Fan "They've won a lot of games, they've gotten us into the playoffs multiple times. They will be the first to tell you they've gotta be better, and they understand that."

"You look at the track records of those guys and the want," Preller added. "We haven't seen those guys at their best, and we know that's coming."

While the Padres stars are working tirelessly to find a remedy for their offensive slump in 2026, losing to the Dodgers during their struggles is all the more frustrating.

The Padres now trail the Dodgers by 1.5 games in the NL West after losing the final two games of the series.

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