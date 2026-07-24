Padres' Mason Miller Trade 'On The Table' For Surprising AL Contender

The Boston Red Sox's gain could be the San Diego Padres' loss — at least in the short term.

According to Chicago radio personality George Ofman, the White Sox "were extremely close to acquiring Aroldis Chapman before the Red Sox went on their stunning win streak."

Boston won 15 consecutive games, vaulting them into possession of the third American League wild-card berth. Once a likely trade deadline seller, they're more likely to add MLB players between now and the Aug. 3 deadline.

In response to question of whether the White Sox would use the occasion to pivot to acquiring Mason Miller, Ofman replied that Miller is on the table for Chicago.

He is! — George Ofman (@georgeofman) July 22, 2026

The White Sox are the surprising leaders in an underwhelming AL Central race, at seven games over .500.

It makes sense that the White Sox would look for a more established closer than Seranthony Dominguez, who has struggled to maintain the role. Chapman has been arguably the best closer in the American League this season.

If he's off the table, it makes sense to pivot to Miller.

Miller has seen his name in plenty of trade rumors over the last few weeks. He gained some Cy Young buzz early in the season. Overall, he's posted a 0.86 ERA and 25 saves in 40 appearances.

Between his performance this season, his age (27) and his being under team control for three more years, the Padres could land a haul if they were to trade him.

The White Sox have a particularly intriguing farm system after they used the No. 1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft on Roch Cholowsky. Bleacher Report pegged Chicago's farm system at No. 8 overall following the draft.

Cholowsky probably won't get traded — to the Padres, or to anyone — but The Athletic recently reported that Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller is asking for "at least" two Top 100 prospects in any Miller trade.

The White Sox have four, according to MLB Pipeline: infielder Caleb Bonemer, outfielder Braden Montgomery, pitcher Hagen Smith and shortstop Billy Carlson.

Cholowsky will join that group soon, giving the White Sox a particularly deep stash of shortstops. Colson Montgomery has already established himself as a rising star at the position and is unlikely to move for Cholowsky.

ESPN.com gave Miller a 40% chance of being traded. If it happens, the White Sox are a logical destination.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden even picked them as the perfect fit for Miller.

"The White Sox were the only AL team to lose 100 games last year, and now they have a legitimate chance to win the AL Central. Because they have so much depth in their farm system, I believe they should try to go for it and make an overwhelming proposal to the Padres to land Miller, who is the best closer in baseball," he wrote.

"An impact closer like Miller would not only significantly improve the White Sox’s chances of making the postseason, but he would also make them a much bigger threat in a playoff series."

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