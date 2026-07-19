Padres Notes: Friars Considering Wild Xander Bogaerts Trade, Mason Miller Rumors, Season Spiral Continues
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Kansas City Royals, 6-1, on Saturday and fell to 48-50 on the year.
The lone run on offense was scored via Fernando Tatis Jr.'s sixth home run of the year, a towering 411-foot solo shot.
Right-hander Griffin Canning got the start for San Diego, striking out four and allowing four earned runs across 3.2 innings. Matt Waldron was responsible for another pair of earned runs as Ron Marinaccio and Jhony Brito allowed one hit a piece in the game's final two frames.
In other news, there have been murmurs lately that the Padres are reportedly considering a Mason Miller trade, but there is a new report that veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts could be included in a potential deal as well. The 33-year-old is in the fourth season of an 11-year, $280 million deal, and would love to get that off the books.
Additionally, a Miller trade one year after acquiring him sounds absurd, but with the Friars looking more like trade deadline sellers by the game, there is considerable upside in trading the best reliever in baseball.
To expect the same amount of return that was required for Miller isn't logical, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale still thinks that flipping him can simultaneously replenish the farm system and get large contracts off the books.
"The San Diego Padres looked like they could be a formidable threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now after the past month are talking about unloading All-Star closer Mason Miller and putting their high-priced stars on the market," Nightengale wrote.
The Friars have a bottom tier farm system in MLB, and this is partially due to the four top-20 prospects required to trade for Miller last season. If president of baseball operations AJ Preller believes that this season is no longer salvageable, parting ways with the flamethrower can unlock even more for San Diego's future, no matter how much it would sting.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Considering Mason Miller Trade to Shed Xander Bogaerts' Contract: Report
Padres 'Talking About' Trading Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline
Ha-Seong Kim Recruited Player to Padres After Leaving Team
Padres Open to Trading Mason Miller, Michael King, Adrian Morejon: Report
Padres' Mason Miller Expecting Wild Trade Deadline
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson