Padres Notes: Friars Considering Wild Xander Bogaerts Trade, Mason Miller Rumors, Season Spiral Continues

The San Diego Padres lost to the Kansas City Royals, 6-1, on Saturday and fell to 48-50 on the year.

The lone run on offense was scored via Fernando Tatis Jr.'s sixth home run of the year, a towering 411-foot solo shot.

Right-hander Griffin Canning got the start for San Diego, striking out four and allowing four earned runs across 3.2 innings. Matt Waldron was responsible for another pair of earned runs as Ron Marinaccio and Jhony Brito allowed one hit a piece in the game's final two frames.

In other news, there have been murmurs lately that the Padres are reportedly considering a Mason Miller trade, but there is a new report that veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts could be included in a potential deal as well. The 33-year-old is in the fourth season of an 11-year, $280 million deal, and would love to get that off the books.

Additionally, a Miller trade one year after acquiring him sounds absurd, but with the Friars looking more like trade deadline sellers by the game, there is considerable upside in trading the best reliever in baseball.

To expect the same amount of return that was required for Miller isn't logical, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale still thinks that flipping him can simultaneously replenish the farm system and get large contracts off the books.

"The San Diego Padres looked like they could be a formidable threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now after the past month are talking about unloading All-Star closer Mason Miller and putting their high-priced stars on the market," Nightengale wrote.

The Friars have a bottom tier farm system in MLB, and this is partially due to the four top-20 prospects required to trade for Miller last season. If president of baseball operations AJ Preller believes that this season is no longer salvageable, parting ways with the flamethrower can unlock even more for San Diego's future, no matter how much it would sting.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Considering Mason Miller Trade to Shed Xander Bogaerts' Contract: Report

Padres 'Talking About' Trading Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline

Ha-Seong Kim Recruited Player to Padres After Leaving Team

Padres Open to Trading Mason Miller, Michael King, Adrian Morejon: Report

Padres' Mason Miller Expecting Wild Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

Fernando Tatis Jr. connects for a home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/RScnDm88CN — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2026

The Padres are reportedly "talking about" trading Mason Miller with just over two weeks to go until the deadline😳😳😳😳



Do you think Miller should be moved? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MyLeyYt9sE — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 18, 2026

Padres are playing some of their most uninspiring baseball in years. If Kyle said they needed drastic change a week ago, what's the term now, with everything at stake? https://t.co/ygk7hWc34V — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) July 18, 2026

If Nick Pivetta isn’t back by August 22, it would trigger a clause in his contract that allows the Padres to void the final two years ($32 million) of his deal



(via @sdutKevinAcee Padres Daily) — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 18, 2026

Xander Bogaerts this season:



- 9 HR

- 38 RBI

- .645 OPS

- 1.4 WAR



Mason Miller this season:



- 25 SV

- 0.89 ERA

- 16.6 SO9

- 2.3 WAR



The Padres are reportedly willing to use Miller to get off of the rest of Bogaerts' 11-year, $280 million contract 😬 pic.twitter.com/1VwCWU0iBK — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) July 18, 2026

Tonight the Chihuahuas host Sugar Land at 6:35 pm!



Game Preview: pic.twitter.com/u5qecIFkzK — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 18, 2026

Ha-Seong Kim helped recruit a player to the Padres ... after he left the team🤩🤩🤩



Once a Padre always a Padre⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TWjfgkKPui — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 18, 2026

Thanks for this. We appreciate you and sorry we missed you last night. @Padres #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/Y6bstloKiF — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) July 18, 2026

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