Padres' Nick Castellanos Says Phillies Never Told Him Why He Was Released

Veteran Nick Castellanos was released by the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason, and he quickly latched on with the San Diego Padres. But his exit with the Phillies was very interesting, to say the least, and according to him, the team never gave him a reason for it.

“I’ve only heard from what other people told me through the telephone,” Castellanos said to the Times of San Diego. “I never got a reason [from management like], ‘You’re released because of this.’ Unless, they thought my production was that bad.”

Heading into the offseason, there were rumors that Castellanos could be let go from the Phillies, but it's odd that they didn't tell him why. After he was let go, Castellanos' character was called into question, with the media in Philadelphia going after him.

It was reported that Castellanos had brought a beer into the dugout during a game last season, which sparked tons of controversy. Upon releasing him, the Phillies were on the hook for the remaining $20 million on his contract.

Castellanos was in the final year of his deal, and the Padres were able to land him for the league minimum. The veteran even said that he was preparing to return to the Phillies for the 2026 season, showing that there was no ill will on his end.

"I was fully prepared to go back there. I never made any demands," Castellanos said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "There were articles coming out, saying — again, from media — that I will be traded or I will be released. So I remember, I have a relationship with [president of baseball operations] Dave Dombrowski that goes back to my teenage years.

"I said, ‘Hey, I’m seeing these articles. Just know, no hard feelings if this is something you need to do.’ Like, I can use a fresh start. It’s not something that he’s gonna feel like he cut my legs out from under me."

Now with San Diego, Castellanos has tried to change the narrative around himself after the exit with the Phillies. However, he endured some early season struggles in the role that the Padres have given him this season.

Castellanos went from being an everyday player with the Phillies to not being granted consistent playing time in San Diego. This has been a major change for the veteran, and he has been trying to figure out a way to adjust to his new reality.

On the year, Castellanos has hit .200 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .562. His last few outings have been better, with the veteran collecting four hits — including a home run — in his last four games.

Overall, he has played in 28 games this season for the Padres, and even with the inconsistent playing time, he has stayed ready. Castellanos wants to help San Diego win games, and as long as he keeps improving, his place on the roster will be safe.

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