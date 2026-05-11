Padres Notes: Concerning Joe Musgrove Update, Nick Castellanos Heroics, Mike Trout Trade?

The San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon in a 10-inning Mother's Day thriller to improve to 24-16 on the year.

Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to complete the comeback, walk it off, clinch a series split with St. Louis and tie the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League West.

The game wouldn't have been able to be won in the 10th, however, if it wasn't for veteran Nick Castellanos coming up clutch with the team down to their final out. His two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth evened things up and set the stage for Machado's eventual walk-off.

In other news, the Padres continue to provide somewhat concerning updates regarding right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove. After a Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2024 campaign sidelined him for all of 2025, the hope was that Musgrove would be back on the bump for the start of 2026. After just one exhibition start this past spring, though, he has yet to return to the mound.

Manager Craig Stammen recently declined to answer whether he'll be back before the second half of the season.

In other news, an MLB insider recently discussed the potential for a blockbuster trade involving three-time MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. The Padres were mentioned as a team that could potentially be in the running, but may face some clear hurdles to get a deal done.

So far this season, Trout is looking like the 11-time All-Star of yesteryear and has already achieved his highest bWAR (2.1) since 2023. He is batting .254/.418/.529 for the Angels with an OPS of .947, slugging 11 home runs to go along with 23 runs batted in.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Manager Declines to Answer if Joe Musgrove Will Return Before Second Half of Season

Mike Trout to Padres? MLB Insider Discusses Potential Trade

Michael King Was 'Shocked' With Padres Rookie During MLB Debut

Padres Could Have Future Hard-Throwing Closer in Single-A

Padres Passed on Munetaka Murakami in Free Agency for Unfortunate Reason

Padres' Ethan Salas Returns to Top 100 MLB Prospects List in Major Development

Padres Tweets of the Day

A FLY BALL TO DEEP LEFT FIELD… CASTELLANOS HAS TIED THIS BALLGAME UP!! pic.twitter.com/C13FumVZ6M — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 10, 2026

All smiles 💛 pic.twitter.com/QV8cOFYM0k — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 10, 2026

Nick Castellanos to @SammyLev on how the Padres continue to collect comeback wins and succeed in the late innings:



“I don’t think chemistry is overrated…in those big moments, we’re really pulling for each other.” pic.twitter.com/982wZtnvu0 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 10, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. JUST misses his first home run of the season



395 ft, 105.8mph

What else can he do? #Padres #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/natCsqA1NU — Carlos (@LFGPads19) May 10, 2026

This one’s for Mom 🥹 pic.twitter.com/W4fLmHY9sW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 10, 2026

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