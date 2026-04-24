Padres Notes: Dave Roberts Dismisses Friars, 3 Pitchers at Risk of DFA, 27-Year-Old Breakout Star

The San Diego Padres were down 8-4 against the Colorado Rockies entering the eighth inning of Thursday's game, but as the baseball world has learned about the Friars by now, no one should ever count them out.

Ramón Laureano brought in a run in the eighth, and Xander Bogaerts and Miguel Andujar followed suit in the ninth to come within one run. But it was Gavin Sheets who launched a 379-foot three-run shot on his 30th birthday to take the lead.

Mason Miller not only handled business as usual to close out the game in the bottom of the frame, but tied the Padres franchise record with 33.2 scoreless innings in a row in the process.

San Diego improved to 17-8 on the year and are still tied for the top spot in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With that being said, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on his lack of concern his team has with the Padres at this point in the season.

“I don’t think anyone [on the Dodgers] is too concerned about the Padres and what they’re doing," Roberts said.

In other news, there are now three pitchers on the Padres roster at risk of losing their spot amid the Lucas Giolito signing. Aside from the fact that one or all of these pitchers may see their job quickly change, Padres manager Craig Stammen was still extremely excited about Giolito joining the rotation when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“It's awesome that we signed Lucas,” Stammen said. “Looking forward to getting him here with the big league team, but he's got to be built up a little bit. He brings a track record of a lot of success in the big leagues, and he's still only 31 years old, so we've got a young starting pitcher that we've added into the fold, and hopefully in his prime.”

Speaking of the rotation, one of the biggest surprises of the season for San Diego has been the emergence of Randy Vásquez. With a 1.88 ERA through five starts, the 27-year-old is looking like the ace-by-default of the pitching roster.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dave Roberts Says Dodgers Not Concerned About Padres Amid Hot Start

3 Padres At Risk of Losing Roster Spot After Lucas Giolito News

Padres' 27-Year-Old Acquired From Yankees Turning Into Surprise Ace of Rotation

Padres' Jeremiah Estrada Appears Nowhere Near Return From Elbow Injury

Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Gavin Sheets Out, Ty France Starting

Padres Tweets of the Day

THE BIRTHDAY BOY!!! pic.twitter.com/RPYq1Bu8yN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 23, 2026

Rumbo a la Ciudad de México. pic.twitter.com/N3pOCF4H5D — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 24, 2026

Padres RHP Matt Waldron is through 2 innings on Thursday vs. the Rockies:



2 IP

7 H

5 ER

2 BB

2 K

50 pitches



His season ERA is currently 17.47. Lucas Giolito and Griffin Canning can't come soon enough... pic.twitter.com/7tPJ0L7KvD — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 23, 2026

Mason Miller extends his scoreless innings streak to 33.2 IP!



He ties Cla Meredith (2006) for the @Padres franchise record! pic.twitter.com/rC5h9KC2CT — MLB (@MLB) April 23, 2026

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