Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Outfielder, Ruben Niebla Leaves Team, Major Trade Prediction
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The San Diego Padres lost their series opener to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-4, on Tuesday evening to fall to 24-17 on the year.
A solo shot from the Brewers gave them the early lead in the bottom of the third, but San Diego responded in the top of the fourth with a Nick Castellanos single that brought in a pair of runs.
Milwaukee put up a five piece in the bottom of the frame and it would be too much for the Friars to over come (despite a Miguel Andujar solo home run in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth).
Right-hander Matt Waldron was roughed up across 2.2 innings of work after Bradgley Rodriguez worked as the opener. Waldron allowed six earned runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked a pair of Brewers as his ERA ballooned to 9.28.
He spoke candidly after the game about his performance and what the future may hold for him.
“Safe to say my ERA and my numbers aren’t too attractive right now," he said. "And I have no options, so I mean, yeah, that’s where I’ll leave it."
In other news, the Padres officially released a former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder on Tuesday. A shoulder injury is reportedly related to his departure, but since inking a minor league deal in March, he had yet to appear in a game at any minor league level for the Padres.
Additionally, beloved pitching coach Ruben Niebla will be away from the team for multiple days this week, according to manager Craig Stammen. Ben Fritz took over pitching duties and will continue doing so until Niebla's return. Stammen said he's tending to a "family matter at home."
Finally, a top insider believes that a southpaw pitcher acquired via the Mason Miller trade last season may be on the move again. Upon his arrival in San Diego, the 30-year-old logged five starts and totaled a 5.47 ERA last season. In seven Triple-A starts in 2026, he has a 5.91 mark.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Cut Ties With Former Dodgers Outfielder After Disappointing Tenure
Padres Predicted to Cut Ties With Failed Trade Deadline Addition
Padres Manager Sent Message to Nick Castellanos About His Roster Spot Amid Struggles
Padres' Nick Castellanos Responds to Phillies Firing Rob Thomson
Padres’ Manny Machado Contract is Suddenly Looking Like a Complete Albatross
Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitching Plan vs Brewers
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson