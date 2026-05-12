Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitching Plan vs Brewers

The San Diego Padres have made a last-minute change to their starting pitching plans for the opening game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron was originally scheduled to be the starter, but now, right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez will take his place.

RHP Bradgley Rodriguez will be today’s starting pitcher in Milwaukee. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 12, 2026

The Padres made this exact move last week ahead of Waldron's last start against the San Francisco Giants, with Rodriguez acting as an opener for the first inning and Waldron following.

The move worked to perfection, as Waldron had his best outing of the year, going five innings and only allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven batters. San Diego has wanted to see more from the veteran this season, and the hope is that his last performance will carry over here.

Waldron admitted last week he was surprised by the decision, saying that "it shocked me a little bit at first." However, he ended up liking it.

“If anything, it’s a little bit of a crutch,” Waldron said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “If it can help me get to the fifth a little bit sooner.”

Rodriguez is in the midst of a breakout season for the Padres this year. In 17 appearances this season, the right-hander has posted an ERA of 1.83, striking out 14 batters over 19.2 innings of work.

The hard-throwing pitcher has become a true weapon for the Padres to utilize out of the bullpen, and his ability gives this team more flexibility to work with. Rodriguez has a fastball that can reach triple-digits, and this helps to keep batters off balance during matchups.

As for Waldron, he has been a little up and down to start the season for the Padres. Overall, the right-hander has put up an ERA of 7.71 over four appearances (three starts) this year.

With the Padres likely to be making some changes in the starting rotation later this week, Waldron will need to show that he deserves to stay in the group. Lucas Giolito will be added to the big league roster before this weekend, and this will then push someone out of the rotation.

Waldron could always be used as a relief pitcher or a long reliever, much like he is doing against the Brewers behind an opener. But his performance on Tuesday will probably play a critical role in what decision is ultimately made.

Waldron is out of options, so if San Diego doesn't want him on the active roster, he'll need to be designated for assignment and placed on waivers.

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