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Padres Notes: Matt Waldron Future Revealed, Ethan Salas Breakout, Mason Miller Cy Young Endorsement

Catch up on all the latest Padres news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
May 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
May 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

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San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-1, on Thursday afternoon and fell to 25-18 on the year. With the Los Angeles Dodgers' win against the San Francisco Giants, the Friars were bumped back down to second place in the National League West.

It was another lackluster showing for right-hander Griffin Canning as he allowed six earned runs and five hits across 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out a pair of Brewers batters. His ERA grew to 10.64 on the year.

In other news, the Padres have made a decision on what to do with right-hander Matt Waldron and his 8.49 across 23.1 innings this season. Knowing that All-Star Lucas Giolito is nearing his Padres debut, Waldron had this to say after his most recent start Tuesday, allowing six earned runs across 2.2 innings pitched:

“Safe to say my ERA and my numbers aren’t too attractive right now. And I have no options, so I mean, yeah, that’s where I’ll leave it. I’m smart enough. But, yeah, I’m one day at a time right now.”

Additionally, Padres top prospect Ethan Salas has been tearing it up in Double-A, batting .314 with an OPS of .947, adding six long balls and 20 RBIs. The Padres' assistant director of player development spoke on a tweak that the organization made in Salas' batting stance that may be contributing to his scorching offensive numbers.

Finally, it is no secret that Padres closer Mason Miller has been untouchable this year, boasting a 0.92 ERA and an MLB-best 13 saves, but the Reaper recently collected some immense praise from MLB insider Jon Heyman.

"We got four superstars in the [NL Cy Young] race. As you said, [Shohei] Ohtani is going for it. I think [Paul] Skenes is the favorite. I'm actually going to go with [Mason] Miller at this point," Heyman said.

"I think he's the most valuable player in the league. Look at San Diego, they're in first place. How are they doing it? What is good on San Diego other than Mason Miller? It's incredible."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Decision on Matt Waldron's Future With Lucas Giolito Set to Debut

Padres Made Big Change to Top Prospect Ethan Salas Leading to Breakout

Padres Star Picked as Cy Young Favorite Over Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes

Padres Appear to Have New Breakout Bullpen Weapon

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Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.

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