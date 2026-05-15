Padres Notes: Matt Waldron Future Revealed, Ethan Salas Breakout, Mason Miller Cy Young Endorsement

The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-1, on Thursday afternoon and fell to 25-18 on the year. With the Los Angeles Dodgers' win against the San Francisco Giants, the Friars were bumped back down to second place in the National League West.

It was another lackluster showing for right-hander Griffin Canning as he allowed six earned runs and five hits across 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out a pair of Brewers batters. His ERA grew to 10.64 on the year.

In other news, the Padres have made a decision on what to do with right-hander Matt Waldron and his 8.49 across 23.1 innings this season. Knowing that All-Star Lucas Giolito is nearing his Padres debut, Waldron had this to say after his most recent start Tuesday, allowing six earned runs across 2.2 innings pitched:

“Safe to say my ERA and my numbers aren’t too attractive right now. And I have no options, so I mean, yeah, that’s where I’ll leave it. I’m smart enough. But, yeah, I’m one day at a time right now.”

Additionally, Padres top prospect Ethan Salas has been tearing it up in Double-A, batting .314 with an OPS of .947, adding six long balls and 20 RBIs. The Padres' assistant director of player development spoke on a tweak that the organization made in Salas' batting stance that may be contributing to his scorching offensive numbers.

Finally, it is no secret that Padres closer Mason Miller has been untouchable this year, boasting a 0.92 ERA and an MLB-best 13 saves, but the Reaper recently collected some immense praise from MLB insider Jon Heyman.

"We got four superstars in the [NL Cy Young] race. As you said, [Shohei] Ohtani is going for it. I think [Paul] Skenes is the favorite. I'm actually going to go with [Mason] Miller at this point," Heyman said.

"I think he's the most valuable player in the league. Look at San Diego, they're in first place. How are they doing it? What is good on San Diego other than Mason Miller? It's incredible."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Decision on Matt Waldron's Future With Lucas Giolito Set to Debut

Padres Made Big Change to Top Prospect Ethan Salas Leading to Breakout

Padres Star Picked as Cy Young Favorite Over Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes

Padres Appear to Have New Breakout Bullpen Weapon

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres continue to find ways to win despite continued struggles from some key offensive players!#MLBCentral hones in on San Diego's elite bullpen and Michael King's strong start to 2026. pic.twitter.com/ACiVL6J1Co — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 14, 2026

Padres runs scored (run differential) per inning this year:



1st: 8 (-6)

2nd: 11 (-20)

3rd: 16 (-2)

4th: 23 (+2)

5th: 26 (+6)

6th: 16 (-3)

7th: 18 (-6)

8th: 21 (-1)

9th: 31(+28!)

Extras: 7 (+5) — The Padfathers (@PadFathers619) May 14, 2026

The Padres have outscored their opponents 31 to 3 in the ninth inning this year. — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) May 14, 2026

After walking in his first AB of the night, Ethan Salas promptly steals his 7th bag of the year. pic.twitter.com/8l5q0bXvyt — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 15, 2026

Perhaps something you genuinely haven't noticed yet... Carson Montgomery is a pretty interesting pitching prospect.

Tonight's line:

5 IP

2 H

0 R

4 K

3 BB

Season ERA down to 1.33 https://t.co/C4OwPX2BF4 — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) May 15, 2026

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