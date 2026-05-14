Padres Make Decision on Matt Waldron's Future With Lucas Giolito Set to Debut

The San Diego Padres were in desperate need of a starter when Nick Pivetta landed on the injured list.

Pivetta's departure couldn't have come at a worse time as veteran pitcher Griffin Canning and Joe Musgrove weren't ready to join the rotation from injury. And so, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller went to work.

The Padres signed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year, $3 million deal at the end of last month, but he has yet to make his season debut as he spent time in the minors ramping up. Giolito is set to make his first start for the Padres this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

The arrival of Giolito on the big league roster means the Padres will have to a clear a spot for the right-hander on the roster. Many speculated that meant struggling Matt Waldron's time was up.

However, manager Craig Stammen revealed that the Padres aren't going to designate Waldron for assignment, and will instead move him to the bullpen as a length option.

At some point soon, the Padres will need to clear space on their roster for Lucas Giolito. But it doesn't sound like it'll be Matt Waldron giving way. Waldron is moving to the bullpen as a length option, Craig Stammen said. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 14, 2026

Waldron has found little success this season, as he's produced an 8.49 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 23.1 innings of work. In his latest work as the bulk option on Tuesday, the right-hander allowed six runs, eight hits and issued three walks while lasting just 2.2 innings. It marked the 13th consecutive appearance Waldron had given up a home run.

His nightmarish performance meant he would likely have been designated for assignment since he couldn't be sent to the minor leagues as he was out of options. Thankfully for Waldron, it appears his tenure with the Padres will continue in a bullpen role.

Earlier this week, Waldron admitted that he was aware of the possibility that he would be cut by the team due to his poor performance.

“Safe to say my ERA and my numbers aren’t too attractive right now,” Waldron said. “And I have no options, so I mean, yeah, that’s where I’ll leave it. I’m smart enough. But, yeah, I’m one day at a time right now.”

As for the rotation, the unit will be getting reinforcements with the arrival of Giolito. The former Boston Red Sox pitcher posted a 3.41 ERA with 121 strikeouts across 145 innings of work last season.

The right-hander was the best free agent pitcher remaining, and Preller made sure the Padres inked him to a deal.

Only time will tell how the Giolito signing pans out, but he is poised to be another crucial starter for a depleted Padres rotation.

Now, the bullpen will be getting a long reliever in Waldron, who is getting another shot at maintaining a permanent roster spot in 2026. The rotation role for the right-hander didn't go as planned, but Waldron can find success pitching in relief for the Friars.

Stammen seems to believe Waldron can still make an impact for the team in 2026. Meanwhile, the rotation is getting an experienced and proven talent in Giolito.

Who ultimately gets removed from the roster to make room for Giolito remains to be seen. That roster move will likely come on Saturday.

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