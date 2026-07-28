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Padres Notes: Yankees Trade Pitch, No Guarantee Injured Pitchers Return, Michael King On the Move?

Catch up on all the latest Padres news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
Jul 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are a team that many eyeballs will be glued to ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. They will play a pair of games against the 42-win Colorado Rockies starting Tuesday, followed by a four-game set against the 45-win San Francisco Giants in their final two series before the deadline.

The next six games will be pivotal for a Padres team just 1.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

With the deadilne approachiing, a potential deal with the New York Yankees seems like a no-brainer. Even if the Padres split the next six games, president of baseball operations AJ Preller will likely still put his team in a buying position, and the Yankees can potentially add another starting pitcher and/or lineup-ready bat to the cause.

Additionally, starting pitching help shouldn't be solely rested on the shoulders of Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta's imminent return, according to manager Craig Stammen.

“We’ve definitely taken them on a road that would get them ready for the end of the season and tried to be very strategic and put their health as the No. 1 priority,” Stammen said recently via The Athletic's Dennis Lin. “If we get them back and they’re ineffective, then it’s not going to do us any good, either.

"So, we need a little bit of both [health and effectiveness], which isn’t guaranteed, you know?”

Finally, while on the topic of starting pitching, right-hander Michael King has recently emerged as a potential trade candidate according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The report came with the news that All-Star closer Mason Miller will likely stay a Padre come Aug. 4.

"The San Diego Padres likely will keep closer Mason Miller but could trade starter Michael King, according to rival executives who have spoken to AJ Preller, president of baseball operations. They don’t anticipate Preller being ultra-aggressive at the deadline with new ownership pending," Nightengale wrote.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres-Yankees Trade Makes Too Much Sense Before Deadline

Padres Manager Admits There's No Guarantees With Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta

Padres Could Trade Michael King in Blockbuster Deadline Move: Report

The Biggest Need the Padres Must Address Before the Trade Deadline is Obvious

Padres vs Rockies Series Preview Ahead of Trade Deadline: Pitching Matchups, Bold Prediction, More

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Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.

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