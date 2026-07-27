Padres Could Trade Michael King in Blockbuster Deadline Move: Report

Right-handed pitcher Michael King was one of the main pieces that the San Diego Padres received back from the New York Yankees in exchange for superstar outfielder Juan Soto ahead of the 2024 season.

Since then, King has been one of the better arms in the Padres' starting rotation, giving the team a true ace. The right-hander has again put together a solid season so far this year, but with one week until the trade deadline, King could potentially be on the move — whether the Padres are buyers or sellers.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, King has been involved in different trade discussions.

"The San Diego Padres likely will keep closer Mason Miller but could trade starter Michael King, according to rival executives who have spoken to AJ Preller, president of baseball operations. They don’t anticipate Preller being ultra-aggressive at the deadline with new ownership pending," Nightengale wrote.

Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller has become known for making aggressive trades in the past, and moving King would fall into this category. No player on the Padres is safe as long as Preller is at the helm, but there do seem to be some roadblocks this year.

With a new ownership group not yet in place, and the Padres fighting for playoff positioning, Preller's hands may be tied slightly.

“When you talk to AJ," one GM said to Nightengale, “he just doesn’t sound the same.’’

While it remains to be seen what the Padres will do with King, there should be multiple teams interested in his services if he's truly available. So far this year, King has made 21 starts, throwing 119.1 innings with a 3.24 ERA and striking out 103.

While King hasn't been at his best, he's been able to grind through outings and help the Padres win games as one of their two true starters in the rotation along with Walker Buehler.

King has been the most consistent starting pitcher for the Padres, so losing him would be tough as the team tries to fight for a postseason spot. But Preller does have to look ahead to the future, and gaining some assets for the right-hander does make sense.

King can become a free agent at the end of the season, so the Padres may look to avoid losing him for nothing. San Diego was able to retain King this past offseason on a three-year, $75 million deal, but he could command a higher salary on the open market if he opts out.

It will be tough for the Padres to replace the innings and production that King has brought to the team this season. However, at the same time, if the Padres could turn King into a more controllable starting pitcher — or the assets to get one — it could make some sense if San Diego looks to reshape the roster this deadline.

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