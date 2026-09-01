Padres Officially Call Up Ethan Salas, Key Pitcher for Postseason Push

The San Diego Padres made an exciting roster move ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Catcher Ethan Salas, who is just 20 years old and began the 2026 season in Double-A, has officially been added to the 40-man and active rosters. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A with rosters expanding from 26 to 28 now that September is here.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster for Salas, utility man Luis Rengifo, who's out for the season, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

We have selected the contract of C Ethan Salas from Triple-A El Paso, recalled RHP Jhony Brito from El Paso, and transferred INF/OF Luis Rengifo to the 60-day IL. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 1, 2026

Padres Call Up Ethan Salas

It's been a meteoric rise for Salas, who signed with the Padres in January 2023 for a record-breaking $5.6 million as an international free agent.

Salas immediately became a top prospect in the Padres organization, and many viewed him as the team's catcher of the future. It didn't take long for him to be one of the top 100 prospects in MLB, ranking as high as No. 8 in 2024, per MLB Pipeline.

However, an injury-filled 2025 campaign led to him appearing in just 10 games and falling out of many top 100 lists.

This year, though, he quickly reasserted himself as one of baseball's most promising prospects.

Salas began the year in Double-A, where he hit .286 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of .778 across 72 games.

He was promoted to Triple-A at the end of July, and has been even better at that level, slashing .326/.410/.539 with three home runs, 24 RBIs, 14 walks to 10 strikeouts and an OPS of .949.

Following the injuries to the switch-hitting Rengifo and left-handed slugger Gavin Sheets, the Padres lacked a left-handed bat.

Salas will give them just that.

Ethan Salas Set to Make MLB History

If Salas appears in a game at catcher this month, he will become the youngest catcher since Pudge Rodriguez in 1991 to play in an MLB game.

Padres Recall Jhony Brito

As for Brito, he's made three appearances at the MLB level this season, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings for a 3.38 ERA.

Across 11 games (10 starts) in Triple-A, he has a 2.98 ERA with 27 strikeouts to nine walks over 42.1 innings.

Brito will give the team another multi-inning option out of the bullpen.

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