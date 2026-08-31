Padres Breakout Star Has Torn ACL, Out For Season

Luis Rengifo's season is over.

The veteran utility player, who was wheeled out of the Padres' game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays on a cart, was diagnosed with a complete ACL tear and MCL sprain, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A complete ACL tear and MCL sprain for Luis Rengifo.

Obviously, season over. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 31, 2026

Rengifo was batting .291 in 38 games since joining the Padres in early July. With the trade deadline firmly in the rear-view mirror, the Padres must look internally to replace his production over the season's final month.

The season-ending injury was a fluke.

Rengifo was serving as the cutoff man on a throw from the outfield when he caught the ball and got Taylor Walls in a rundown between second and third base.

Cedric Mullins, the runner on third base, broke toward home plate when Walls started running toward third. Rengifo stopped in his tracks and tried to plant his foot in the Tropicana Field turf to throw home. As he did, his right knee buckled and Rengifo collapsed to the ground.

The Rays have tied the game... on whatever this was. #padres extremely sloppy, again pic.twitter.com/DDLPflhm9n — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) August 29, 2026

In a matter of seconds, the fact that Rengifo's throw sailed far from home plate became a secondary concern. It took nearly five minutes to get the veteran infielder off the turf, onto the utility cart and off the field for follow-up exams. Immediately it was clear the news would not be good.

Monday, the Padres learned the disappointing but hardly surprising diagnosis.

“Your first thought is, you know, 'Is he all right?'” first baseman Ty France told reporters after the game. “Obviously, it’s a freak accident. You hope he’s all right. But you just have to keep going. There’s nothing else you can do. There’s still baseball left to play and it’s not easy.”

Adding insult to injury, the Padres were swept in the three-game series.

Rengifo had been a revelation ever since he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers on June 23 and signed a minor league contract with the Padres six days later. His contract was selected July 8, and immediately he became a versatile and valuable member of the team.

Before starting at second base on Saturday, Rengifo had spent most of the previous month in left field, while also seeing time at third base. He was the only switch-hitter on the Padres' active roster. He had batted first, second, fourth, fifth and ninth in manager Craig Stammen's lineup.

According to Baseball Reference, Rengifo had 1.0 WAR in 38 games as a Padre. That's more than starting second baseman Jake Cronenworth (-0.4 bWAR in 85 games), left fielders Ramón Laureano, Samad Taylor, Austin Hays or Dustin Harris, or even third baseman Manny Machado (0.9 WAR).

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