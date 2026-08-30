Padres Lose 2 Key Players to Injured List in Brutal Blow Before Final Month of Season

The San Diego Padres placed utility man Luis Rengifo on the injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He wasn't the only player going on the IL, though.

In addition to Rengifo, the Padres placed slugger Gavin Sheets on the IL due to a left foot sprain.

Replacing the two players are outfielder Samad Taylor, who was reinstated off the 10-day IL, and infielder Sung-Mun Song.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/jL0p3NfNnJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 30, 2026

Luis Rengifo Injury Update

Rengifo going on the IL is no surprise after he was carted off the field on Saturday after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

Rengifo was down for several minutes before being helped onto the cart. After the game, the Padres announced Rengifo had a right knee sprain.

“Obviously, it doesn’t look good,” manager Craig Stammen said after the game. “Non-contact injury. We’ve got to take care of him and further evaluate it. Losing Luis right in the middle of the game, that situation is tough for all of us to handle.”

Rengifo has been a spark plug for the team this season since being signed on a minor league deal after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers. Across 38 games, he's hitting .291 with four home runs, 17 RBIs and an OPS of .784.

“I think the toughest thing is the emotional part about it,” Stammen said. “When you lose a guy who has meant so much to our team lately, when we’ve been playing well, he has been in the mix of a lot of the good things that have happened offensively.

“You feel for a teammate. You feel for a brother. He’s a part of the family. We got him late, but he has been a big part of the family. I know the guys love him in [our clubhouse]. He has been a big energy piece for us. We’re going to miss it, and we’re going to have to replace him somehow.”

Padres Place Gavin Sheets on Injured List

As for Sheets, he's been playing through a foot injury since July and will finally get the opportunity to let it heal.

Overall this season, Sheets is hitting .211 with 16 home runs, 46 RBIs and an OPS of .701. He's mainly been the designated hitter amid his foot injury.

Padres Activate Samad Taylor, Sung-Mun Song

As for the roster additions, Taylor was the Padres' original spark plug this season, slashing .330/.410/.398 in 26 games before suffering a right oblique strain.

As for Song, he was demoted at the start of this week when Dustin Harris was called up, but is now back as a replacement for the left-handed hitting Sheets.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.