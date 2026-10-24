Padres Re-Sign 2 Pitchers Ahead of Free Agency

The San Diego Padres have made two signings just weeks after their 2026 season came to an end.

The Padres have re-signed left-handed pitcher Fernando Sanchez and right-handed pitcher Sadrac Franco to minor league deals, per MadFriars.

Both have pitched in the upper minors in the Padres organization and have big strikeout stuff. However, they have struggled with consistency and getting results.

Who is Fernando Sanchez?

Sanchez, 26, hails from Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. The left-handed pitcher has pitched professionally since 2019 with the Padres organization.

In seven minor league seasons, Sanchez has posted a 4.58 ERA, 396 strikeouts and a 1.43 WHIP. He's pitched in 134 games, starting 44 of them, and has collected a 17-23 record.

Sanchez has spent most of his time in High-A. He's pitched in 44 games there, tallying a 7-7 record, 2.93 ERA, 107 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP in 110.2 innings pitched.

As for this past season, Sanchez played for the Double-A San Antonio Missions and the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.

In 20 games, Sanchez posted a 5.45 ERA, 69 strikeouts and a 1.59 WHIP in 66 innings. He spent most of his time at Double-A, appearing in 15 games (10 starts).

Who is Sadrac Franco?

As for Franco, he began his professional career in 2017 at the age of 17. He's from from David, Panama.

Franco has pitched in seven minor league seasons. In those appearances, Franco has accumulated a 14-15 record with a 4.47 ERA, 231 strikeouts and a 1.44 WHIP in 217.1 innings. He's pitched in 126 games, including 14 starts.

The 26-year-old made 43 appearances this season, sporting a 5.28 ERA with 69 strikeouts and a 1.56 WHIP.

He spent the entire season with the Double-A Missions.

Padres Have a Crucial Winter Ahead

These two signings will be the first of many for the Padres as they head into a crucial offseason.

San Diego will look to do all they can to win their first World Series title in 2027. The team fell short of that goal in 2026, losing in the National League Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Padres have multiple ways they can go this offseason, but starting pitching needs to be at the top of their list if they want to take the next step. And it's always a good thing to have more pitching depth.

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