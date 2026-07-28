Rockies vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The San Diego Padres return home to face off against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

San Diego recovered from a 2-5 start to its road trip with a sweep in Miami over the weekend.

Colorado has been its usual self of late, dropping five of its last seven games and six of nine since the break.

The Padres have won eight of the last nine meetings against the Rockies.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Padres on Tuesday, July 28.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-126)

Padres -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Rockies +177

Padres -217

Total

8.0 (Over -116/Under -103)

Rockies vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.53 ERA)

Padres: Michael King (6-7, 3.24 ERA)

Pitching at Coors Field certainly hasn’t helped Michael Lorenzen this season, but he still has a 5.04 ERA on the road (8.34 ERA at home). He allowed six runs in 3.2 innings last time out, ending a streak of four games with two earned runs or fewer.

Michael King has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts and yielded two runs in six innings prior to that. However, the Padres have only earned one win in those four outings. King threw a shutout in his lone start last year against the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): COLR, SDPA

Rockies record: 42-65

Padres record: 53-53

Rockies vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Rengifo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Luis Rengifo has played himself into a starting role in San Diego. After being released by the Brewers earlier this season, he hit .320 in six Triple-A games before the Padres called him up.

The switch-hitter is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 13 for 28 (.464) with seven runs scored and seven RBI in that span.

Rockies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The Rockies are, well, the Rockies, and the Padres are looking to make a push for a playoff spot in the National League.

I’m not going to lay the juice here on San Diego, but the plus odds on the run line is enticing.

The Padres’ last five wins were all by at least two runs, with Colorado’s last nine losses coming by at least two.

Pick: Padres -1.5 (+104)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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