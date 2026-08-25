Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases Pitcher, Demotes Infielder, Ty France Talks Upcoming Free Agency
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, on Monday evening in 12 innings and fell to 71-61 on the year.
The Padres failed to score the ghost runner in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings, leading to their frustrating loss.
Ahead of Monday's game, the Friars demoted Sung-Mun Song to Triple-A after apparent struggles at the plate and a .095 batting average in his last 15 games. In a corresponding move, the Padres called up an outfielder hitting .350 with an OPS of 1.039 in 29 games at the highest minor league classification.
In other news, the Padres officially released a pitcher that was formerly a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and looked to make a miracle comeback. His last stint with an MLB before this year was back in 2017, but his 12.08 ERA across five appearances at the Triple-A level surely defeated his potential return.
Finally, manager Craig Stammen spoke on Ty France (hitting .294 in his last 15 games) and what he means to the team amid France's impending free agency at the end of this season.
“He’s been around a lot of different clubhouses,” Stammen said. “He was here when he was a young player, and he’s fitting in with the guys that he’s played with in the past. And I think he’s taken things from the other places that he’s been — Toronto last year, Minnesota last year, Cincinnati, Seattle — and brought some of that fun and that energy and that leadership into our clubhouse, and I think his influence on those guys is pretty amazing.”
The 32-year-old is playing on an expiring $1.35 million contract, but given all that he is currently doing for the team on such a budget, it can be assumed that if the Padres want his bat and Gold Glove-caliber defense in the future, they'll need to give him quite a raise to keep him around.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release Former Dodgers Pitcher in Midst of Miracle Comeback Attempt
Padres Demote Sung-Mun Song, Call Up Red-Hot Outfielder in Major Roster Move
Padres' Ty France Addresses Future in San Diego as Free Agency Looms
Randy Vasquez Sends Strong Message to Padres Manager With Latest Performance
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson