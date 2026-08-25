Padres Roundup: SD Officially Releases Pitcher, Demotes Infielder, Ty France Talks Upcoming Free Agency

The San Diego Padres lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, on Monday evening in 12 innings and fell to 71-61 on the year.

The Padres failed to score the ghost runner in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings, leading to their frustrating loss.

Ahead of Monday's game, the Friars demoted Sung-Mun Song to Triple-A after apparent struggles at the plate and a .095 batting average in his last 15 games. In a corresponding move, the Padres called up an outfielder hitting .350 with an OPS of 1.039 in 29 games at the highest minor league classification.

In other news, the Padres officially released a pitcher that was formerly a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and looked to make a miracle comeback. His last stint with an MLB before this year was back in 2017, but his 12.08 ERA across five appearances at the Triple-A level surely defeated his potential return.

Finally, manager Craig Stammen spoke on Ty France (hitting .294 in his last 15 games) and what he means to the team amid France's impending free agency at the end of this season.

“He’s been around a lot of different clubhouses,” Stammen said. “He was here when he was a young player, and he’s fitting in with the guys that he’s played with in the past. And I think he’s taken things from the other places that he’s been — Toronto last year, Minnesota last year, Cincinnati, Seattle — and brought some of that fun and that energy and that leadership into our clubhouse, and I think his influence on those guys is pretty amazing.”

The 32-year-old is playing on an expiring $1.35 million contract, but given all that he is currently doing for the team on such a budget, it can be assumed that if the Padres want his bat and Gold Glove-caliber defense in the future, they'll need to give him quite a raise to keep him around.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release Former Dodgers Pitcher in Midst of Miracle Comeback Attempt

Padres Demote Sung-Mun Song, Call Up Red-Hot Outfielder in Major Roster Move

Padres' Ty France Addresses Future in San Diego as Free Agency Looms

Randy Vasquez Sends Strong Message to Padres Manager With Latest Performance

Padres Tweets of the Day

Fernando Tatis Jr. is my favorite player to watch in baseball



Presented by @bestwestern pic.twitter.com/af6F7CQf31 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 24, 2026

Manny Machado was asked his thoughts on the significance of the Padres' sale price and if other teams would be able to replicate what the Padres have built here: pic.twitter.com/rVV2aAcIGe — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 24, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. is heating up as the @Padres make a Postseason push.



His August stats are now 9 HR and 18 RBI (1.128 OPS) across 20 games! https://t.co/Rxf4UwWb6O — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 24, 2026

Craig Stammen shared the latest update on Casey Mize and how they'll handle determining when his next start will be: pic.twitter.com/ybIcmS4Kpw — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 24, 2026

Mason Miller:

• Has given batters goosebumps in 2026: 54.1 IP, 99 K, 16.4 K/9, 0.83 ERA (5 ER), 0.79 WHIP 😳

• Hasn't allowed a home run since August 6, 2025 😤

• Celebrates his 28th birthday today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/RrGi3O1s1Z — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 24, 2026

MLB needs more owners like this!



The energy she brings, alongside her husband, is on another level! Their passion, presence, and positive energy are truly something special.



The Padres have new owners: José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones! #Padres #MLB #SanDiegoPadres… pic.twitter.com/2Ox8zXYCmC — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) August 25, 2026

¿Quién más sino El Niño? pic.twitter.com/zxuGG5lh8E — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 24, 2026

Craig Stammen was asked if Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano addressed the players and what their message was: pic.twitter.com/SDvJBWQDRb — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 24, 2026

CALLED UP!!!



The Padres have selected the contract of OF Dustin Harris and optioned Sung-Mun Song to El Paso.



Go get ’em, Dustin!!! pic.twitter.com/Vtd6AdizDe — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 24, 2026

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