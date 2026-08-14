Padres Signing Former Dodgers World Series Hero Pitcher

The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell to a minor league deal, per Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo Sports.

RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. has agreed to a MiLB deal with the San Diego Padres, sources tell @YahooSports



he has not appeared in an official game since the 2024 World Series w/ LAD…now back with SDP, who he made 36 appearances for in the majors in 2023 (4.05 ERA in 46.2 IP)



🍯 — Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) August 14, 2026

Honeywell, 31, hasn't pitched at the major league level since 2024, when he was a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series-winning team.

Honeywell, who was a Padre for a brief time in 2023, joined the Dodgers in July 2024. He ended up appearing in 18 regular season games, sporting a 2.62 ERA across 34.1 innings.

Honeywell wasn't on the team's postseason roster in the National League Division Series against the Padres, but was added for the NL Championship Series against the New York Mets after an injury to left-hander Alex Vesia.

He ended up appearing in two games in the NLCS and one in the World Series, serving as a valuable innings-eater in what became the Dodgers' "punt games" in the playoffs.

Multiple Dodgers credited Honeywell for ultimately helping them win the World Series by saving the high-leverage arms for the next games.

“I don’t do it for me, I do it for these guys in here,” Honeywell said at the time. “I love these guys. I love [Dave Roberts]. I love everybody over here. I told [Roberts] in the dugout, ‘This is my game until it’s not.’ And I tried to keep us in the game."

Since the 2024 season, Honeywell hasn't been able to get back to the MLB level.

He went unsigned for all of 2025 and latched on with the San Francisco Giants earlier this year in February on a minor league deal. However, he was released before the start of the regular season.

Honeywell was initially drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He was a top prospect in all of baseball in 2018 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Amid his comeback attempt in 2019, he fractured a bone in his right elbow and missed the rest of the year. Then, in 2020, he underwent another surgery, this one on his right ulnar nerve that sidelined him for the entire year.

In 2021, Honeywell finally made his MLB debut, appearing in three games with the Rays and accruing an 8.31 ERA. He was traded to the then-Oakland Athletics after the season, and suffered another elbow injury in April 2022 that kept him out for most of the year.

In January 2023, Honeywell signed a major league deal with the Padres, where he appeared in 36 games, sporting a 4.05 ERA over 46.2 innings. He was designated for assignment in August and claimed by the Chicago White Sox, where he had an 11.12 ERA over four outings.

Honeywell signed a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2024 season, and made two appearances with them before being DFA'd and claimed by the Dodgers.

In Los Angeles, he finally found success, and ended up earning a well-deserved World Series ring at the conclusion of the season.

He's been trying to get back to MLB ever since.

Maybe he'll be able to do it with the Padres.

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