Brent Honeywell Joins the List of Ex-Dodgers to Cross the Rivalry Boundaries

The Los Angeles Dodgers rode their bullpen en route to winning the 2024 World Series, which included key contributions from Brent Honeywell in an unheralded role.

Honeywell joined the Dodgers organization via waiver claim in July 2024, and was lauded for being willing to pitch in any role. That included throwing live batting practice to Mookie Betts the night before Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

San Francisco Giants sign Brent Honeywell

After not pitching at any professional level in 2025, Honeywell has now signed a Minor League contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Honeywell became a free agent when he was non-tendered by the Dodgers after the 2024 World Series. Zach Logue also was removed from their 40-man roster that offseason by way of getting non-tendered as well.

Honeywell went 1-1 with a 2.62 ERA, 4.27 FIP and 1.10 WHIP in 18 games (one start) for the Dodgers during the 2024 regular season. He wasn't on the Dodgers' postseason roster for their NLDS matchup against the San Diego Padres, but joined them for the NL Championship Series and World Series.

The right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the New York Mets in Game 2 of the NLCS, though allowed four runs in Game 4. He also struggled in the World Series, allowing five runs in just one inning of work during Game 4 against the New York Mets.

Given that Honeywell was out of baseball all of last year, it was easy to reunite with his former Dodgers teammates during their trip to Globe Life Field. Honeywell, who lives in Texas, was presented with his 2024 Dodgers World Series ring during that visit.

Players who played for Giants and Dodgers in MLB history

Should Honeywell earn a spot on the Giants' roster at some point this year, he would join a surprisingly long list of MLB players to spend time with the Dodgers and their arch rival.

Nick Ahmed was most recent do so, as he was with the Giants and Dodgers during the 2024 season. Michael Conforto, who spent 2025 in L.A., played for San Francisco from 2023-24. Joc Pederson is another who experienced both sides of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Easily the most prominent to do so were Duke Snider, Juan Marichal and Orel Hershiser. Of course, Jackie Robinson famously chose to retire after being traded from the Dodgers to the Giants in December 1956.

Honeywell now joins Walker Buehler, another pitcher from the Dodgers' 2024 World Series team, to sign a Minor League contract with a rival this offseason. Buehler is with the San Diego Padres but noted he won't start thinking about facing his former teammates unless making the roster.