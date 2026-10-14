Padres Listed as Top Landing Spot for Yankees' Veteran Free Agent Outfielder

The San Diego Padres have a ton of needs to address heading into the 2026-27 offseason, and the outfield will certainly be at the top of the list.

The Padres' outfield could use some help, specifically in left field. San Diego would love a reliable piece out there, and a name they could possibly go after is former Padre Trent Grisham.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed the Friars as one of the top potential landing spots for Grisham this offseason. The left-hander didn't look good at times in 2026 for the New York Yankees, but was great in 2025.

The Padres were ranked ninth in Reuters' list.

"The Padres had a revolving door in left field for much of the season before a platoon of Dustin Harris (100 PA, 120 OPS+, 0.9 WAR) and Samad Taylor (175 PA, 124 OPS+, 0.8 WAR) proved to be surprisingly productive. They could run it back with that tandem, but Grisham would provide a more established alternative, and San Diego is plenty familiar with his game," he wrote.

Trent Grisham Could Help End San Diego’s Outfield Shuffle

Grisham played for the Padres from 2020-23. He earned two Gold Glove awards while in San Diego.

In four seasons as a Padre, Grisham hit .214 with a .695 OPS, 55 home runs, 191 RBIs and 342 hits in 496 games.

After the 2023 season, San Diego traded Grisham and Juan Soto to the New York Yankees for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez and Kyle Higashioka.

Three seasons later, Grisham is a decent veteran option who could do some damage in the Padres lineup.

In 2026, Grisham was slightly better against righties than lefties. Not only that, but he would be a defensive upgrade compared to what the Padres have now.

The Padres left field was hit or miss last season. It also consisted of a revolving door and a platoon of Dustin Harris and Samad Taylor. Adding Grisham would provide a more established veteran alternative to stabilize that spot.

In 2026, Grisham hit .211 with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs and an OPS of .703.

The 29-year-old played on a one-year deal with the Yankees, which he secured by accepting a qualifying offer.

The Padres will look to take a leap in 2027, and potentially adding Grisham in free agency could be a start in that direction.

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