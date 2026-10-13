Padres Could Pursue All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Offseason Trade, Says Insider

The San Diego Padres could be in for a game-changing winter this offseason.

After a stellar 2026 season, the Padres will look to take their game to the next level, and that may include trading for a star outfielder.

Robert Murray of FanSided noted that trading for Cleveland Guardians All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan should be in the cards for the Friars.

"But it’s entirely possible that the Guardians will listen on Steven Kwan in the winter with the star outfielder scheduled for free agency after the 2027 season," Murray wrote.

"The Padres have shown past interest in Kwan, and [president of baseball operations AJ] Preller loves star players. Perhaps that is something that the organization could revisit, with Kwan ranking sixth in baseball in fWAR from June 30 to the end of the season."

As Murray noted, Preller has aggressively targeted Kwan in the past. However, the Guardians have set a high asking price for the two-time All-Star.

With the Padres looking to do all they can to bolster their roster, there is a chance they revisit trade discussions for Kwan.

Steven Kwan Could Fill a Major Need in San Diego

The Padres have plenty of needs this winter, including outfield help. San Diego would also love another left-handed hitter in their lineup, and Kwan fits that mold.

Kwan, 29, has spent his entire career in Cleveland and has been a stalwart for the team. This past season, he hit .282 with a .731 OPS, three home runs, 32 RBIs and 152 hits in 151 games.

Left field has been a persistent issue for the Padres over the past few seasons, with 12 different players seeing time at the position.

San Diego relied on Samad Taylor and Dustin Harris in the playoffs, but a significant upgrade in left field could help address one of the team's biggest needs.

Kwan's potential addition would be massive, as he would solve their persistent void in left field, as well as provide elite on-base skills in their lineup and great defense.

The All-Star outfielder is an elite defender, having won four Gold Gloves in his career.

Kwan is under team control through 2027, making it interesting to see what kind of return the Guardians would seek in a potential winter trade.

The Padres could look like a completely different team by the time the 2027 season approaches, and likely for the better.

It'll be interesting to see what the Padres will prioritize roster-wise in the coming months. Kwan, however, could be a great option.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook andX/Twitter for the latest news.