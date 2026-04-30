Padres Top Prospect Having Season-Ending Surgery in Brutal Update
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The 2026 season is ending early — very early — for one of the San Diego Padres' top prospects.
According to multiple reports, outfielder Kale Fountain was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune was first to report the bad news for the Padres' No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Fountain, 20, was the Padres' fifth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Norris High School in Nebraska. He played 65 games last year between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Lake Elsinore. He had played 14 games for the Padres' California League affiliate this season before suffering the injury.
According to Sanders, Fountain was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation following a run-in with a wall in Lake Elsinore's game against the Visalia Rawhide on April 21.
Fountain was hitting .182/.286/.327 with two homers in 14 games with the Storm.
It's the second major injury in as many years for Fountain, who did not play professionally in 2024 after being drafted, in light of Tommy John surgery on his elbow and the ensuing rehab.
Fountain was drafted as a third baseman after setting Nebraska's career high school home run record during his junior season. He was committed to LSU, but the Padres reportedly offered him a $1.7 million signing bonus to forgo his college plans.
Despite flashes, Fountain's power has been slower to come by since he was drafted by the Padres. He had one home run in 31 Arizona League games last summer. He had more success on the basepaths, going 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts.
At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Fountain can fill into his frame over time, like prospects tend to do. But shoulder injuries are notorious for their negative effect on power hitters. Fountain will need time to get his swing back to where it was before the injury.
To that end, Fountain already has experience rehabbing an injury from his process coming back from Tommy John.
“Rehab gets boring. You are doing the same stuff over and over,” Fountain told the East Village Times in 2025. "You have to watch your buddies from the same draft class go play and have fun.”
Unfortunately, Fountain will have to watch from the sidelines again as his Storm teammates carry forth in 2026.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra