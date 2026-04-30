Padres Top Prospect Having Season-Ending Surgery in Brutal Update

The 2026 season is ending early — very early — for one of the San Diego Padres' top prospects.

According to multiple reports, outfielder Kale Fountain was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune was first to report the bad news for the Padres' No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Kale Fountain launches his first home run of the season pic.twitter.com/g3vEmpWvzs — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) April 10, 2026

Fountain, 20, was the Padres' fifth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Norris High School in Nebraska. He played 65 games last year between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Lake Elsinore. He had played 14 games for the Padres' California League affiliate this season before suffering the injury.

According to Sanders, Fountain was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation following a run-in with a wall in Lake Elsinore's game against the Visalia Rawhide on April 21.

Kale Fountain, the Padres’ No. 10 prospect, got ALL of this one ‼️ #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/J8OBkQelBC — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2026

Fountain was hitting .182/.286/.327 with two homers in 14 games with the Storm.

It's the second major injury in as many years for Fountain, who did not play professionally in 2024 after being drafted, in light of Tommy John surgery on his elbow and the ensuing rehab.

Padres 3B Kale Fountain recently had Tommy John surgery, per sources. He is expected to be swinging the bat again by Spring Training.



Fountain, 19, was a 2024 5th round pick that signed for $1.7 million. He is 6’5/225 and has plus-plus right-handed power as a carrying tool. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) October 11, 2024

Fountain was drafted as a third baseman after setting Nebraska's career high school home run record during his junior season. He was committed to LSU, but the Padres reportedly offered him a $1.7 million signing bonus to forgo his college plans.

Despite flashes, Fountain's power has been slower to come by since he was drafted by the Padres. He had one home run in 31 Arizona League games last summer. He had more success on the basepaths, going 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts.

At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Fountain can fill into his frame over time, like prospects tend to do. But shoulder injuries are notorious for their negative effect on power hitters. Fountain will need time to get his swing back to where it was before the injury.

To that end, Fountain already has experience rehabbing an injury from his process coming back from Tommy John.

“Rehab gets boring. You are doing the same stuff over and over,” Fountain told the East Village Times in 2025. "You have to watch your buddies from the same draft class go play and have fun.”

Unfortunately, Fountain will have to watch from the sidelines again as his Storm teammates carry forth in 2026.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.