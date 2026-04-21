'Who Doesn't Want to Play There?': Padres Emerging as Premier Destination in MLB

The San Diego Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last few weeks, having won five straight series heading into a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego has found a nice combination of both timely hitting and pitching to fuel these winning ways, and the team has climbed the standings because of it.

The Padres currently own a record of 15-7, and they have gone 9-1 over the past 10 games overall. This includes a few walk-off wins, sparking some real excitement around the clubhouse and fanbase.

In fact, the Padres have been growing in popularity over the years, with some seeing them as a premier team in the sport. MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa recently said that the Padres are one of the better destination spots in all of baseball.

"Say what you want about the way A.J. Preller conducts his business," DeRosa said, "he knows one thing: it's an entertainment product."

"You want to talk about destination," DeRosa added. "If they were willing to [spend] like they have in the past, who doesn't want to play there?"

Seven straight for the @Padres and “Petco is going nuts!” 😤#MLBCentral gives love to San Diego and the show they've been putting on, following their big comeback win over the Mariners in the 9th last night! pic.twitter.com/9gwMix10zY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 16, 2026

In addition to the success on the field, the Padres are also in the final stages of completing the sale that DeRosa mentioned in the clip. José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, agreed to purchase the team from the Seidler family for $3.9 billion, which set a record.

The previous record in MLB came in 2020 when Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets for $2.4 billion. This number by Feliciano completely shatters Cohen's number, and now has the Padres sitting pretty in the record books.

San Diego is a destination city for potential star players, and the success of the team on the field only helps the case. Playing in Southern California and at Petco Park has plenty of perks, and the Padres may be able to gain an even bigger advantage if a salary cap were to be implemented after the 2026 season.

Once the current CBA expires following 2026, many around baseball are expecting owners to push for a salary cap, likely causing a delayed start to the 2027 season. But if this were to be pushed through, it would help smaller-market teams such as the Padres compete with the likes of the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, in terms of spending.

But even being a smaller market team, the Padres have still been in the top-15 of payroll every season since 2020. This is just a testament to the determination to win a World Series from the top down, and the new owners will likely be expected to keep this same mindset.

Having players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and others doesn't hurt either, and this team could potentially become a powerhouse in MLB. The organization will need to stay consistent on the field, and if they can do so, a chance to go after the National League pennant is well within their grasp this season.

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