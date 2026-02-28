Padres Still Targeting Major Upgrade Ahead of 2026 Season, Says Insider

The San Diego Padres are still targeting a major upgrade ahead of the 2026 season, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

More news: 3 Way-Too-Early Overreactions From Padres Spring Training

While Friars spring camp is in full swing, it appears president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is still hard at work looking for another arm behind the scenes.

"The Braves, already hit by rotation injuries, should be desperate for a starter, with the depleted Twins right behind them. The Padres also are hunting for starters," Heyman wrote for the New York Post.

"Lucas Giolito and Zack Littell remain the top available starters."

More news: Why Are Padres Being Mysterious About AJ Preller's Contract Extension?

Littell posted a 3.81 ERA with 130 strikeouts across 186.2 innings of work last season for the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. Though he is a highly-coveted starter, he remains one of the free agent arms available on the market.

The right-hander was initially projected to land a contract anywhere between 2-3 years worth up to $39 million. The Padres would have to compete with other teams around the league for Littell, who has suitors including the Athletics and his former team, Tampa Bay.

Padres 2026 Starting Rotation Outlook

The three locks in the Opening Day rotation are right-handed pitchers Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove. The latter two present some injury concerns as King dealt with a nerve issue last season and Musgrove is coming off Tommy John surgery.

Pivetta, who sported a 2.87 ERA across 181.2 innings in 2025, will be relied upon to have an encore 2026 campaign.

Enter Littell.

The right-hander would be a key rotation piece for the Padres because of his ability to minimize walks and his durability as a starter. The Friars lack depth, and Littell would be a great fit to the rotation in 2026.

The Padres are also exploring internal options for their rotation, including Randy Vásquez. The right-hander was quite the workhorse for the Friars last season and proved he was a reliable starter when needed.

Vásquez posted a 3.84 ERA with 78 strikeouts across 133.2 innings pitched. According to several reports, he has the inside track to earning one of the final slots in the rotation.

Regardless, the Padres could end up finding one of their back-end starters on the free agent market or via trade this spring. It's never too late for Preller to make a move.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.