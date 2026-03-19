Former Padres Top Prospect Signs With Rival Dodgers After WBC Run

A former San Diego Padres top prospect has resurfaced in Major League Baseball after playing for Team Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Logan Allen, who was with the Padres organization from from November 2015 through July 2019, signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Allen will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the time being.

Fresh off pitching for Canada at WBC, Logan Allen is joining the Dodgers on a minor-league deal, according to an industry source. He'll head to triple-A with the two-time World Series champions. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 18, 2026

Allen, 28, appeared in two games with Canada at the WBC, allowing one run and four hits across 3.1 innings. That was enough for the Dodgers to give him an opportunity at the minor league level.

Logan Allen Padres Tenure

Allen had an interesting Padres tenure, as he was traded twice — once to the Padres and once away from them.

Allen was acquired by the Padres after the 2015 season in the blockbuster trade that sent Craig Kimbrel to the Boston Red Sox. Allen, Manuel Margot, Javier Guerra and Carlos Asuaje were traded to San Diego.

Allen instantly became a top prospect in the Padres organization, ranking in the No. 9 spot in 2016, per MLB Pipeline. He ranked as high as the team's No. 8 prospect in 2018, and again top 10 in 2019 before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

Allen was sent to Cleveland in the three-team trade that landed Trevor Bauer with the Cincinnati Reds. The Padres acquired Taylor Trammell in that deal.

Allen spent parts of four seasons in the Padres organizations, working his way up through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2019.

The Padres used him in various roles, as he started four games and finished two while appearing in a total of eight contests. Overall, the left-hander struggled, allowing 19 earned runs across 25.1 innings for a 6.75 ERA.

Allen made just one appearance with Cleveland in 2019, pitching 2.1 shutout innings.

Logan Allen Career After Padres Trade

Allen never fully panned out as the former top prospect, spending a majority of his time in the minor leagues.

Allen spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations in MLB. He also played for the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization and signed with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League this past February ahead of the WBC.

Allen is now getting a chance with the reigning back-to-back World Series champions, where he'll work toward an MLB call-up. At 28 years old, the former eighth-round pick of the Red Sox has plenty of time to turn his career around.

If he does, he'll likely get an opportunity to face the Padres at some point in a battle between the National League West rivals.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.