Dodgers Bringing Blake Snell Back Just in Time to Face Padres

The San Diego Padres have seen some great players come through the organization over the last few years, with the team finding all sorts of success on the field. But one of the more impactful players to put on the Padres jersey has been ace left-hander Blake Snell.

Snell was traded to the Padres ahead of the 2021 season, and upon his arrival, he made his presence felt in San Diego. The left-hander was the ace of the staff for three years, even winning the National League Cy Young award in 2023.

The veteran put together a strong 2023 campaign for San Diego, posting an ERA of 2.25 over 32 starts for the team. Snell put the Padres on his back during this year, even though the team ended up missing the postseason.

So when Snell left the team in free agency, the Padres lost a major piece to their starting rotation. The left-hander now plays for the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Padres could end up facing off against their former ace in the first series between the rivals this season.

Snell has been sidelined to start the 2026 season due to shoulder fatigue from the playoffs last year, but he has been ramping back up toward a return. Now, Snell is being activated by the Dodgers to start on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

The Padres and Dodgers have yet to face each other this season, but they will begin a three-game series that starts on Monday, May 18, at Petco Park. With Snell pitching on Saturday, he appears set up to face the Padres in the finale of the series on May 20. That, of course, is subject to change.

Snell made three rehab starts for the Dodgers, sporting a 4.50 ERA over eight innings. He's making his season debut on Saturday.

Since leaving the Padres after the 2023 season, Snell has faced off against San Diego twice, with both appearances coming last year. The veteran did very well against his former team, as he allowed two runs over 13 innings. Both runs came on the road at Petco Park.

The Padres are neck and neck with the Dodgers in the division, so every game against each other will be crucial this season. This has become one of the better rivalries in baseball, and it should only intensify as the 2026 season goes on.

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