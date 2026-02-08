How Paul Goldschmidt's Yankees Contract Helps Padres in Free Agency

Paul Goldschmidt re-signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $4 million contract yesterday. The Padres were finalists in the sweepstakes for the 2022 MVP but ultimately couldn’t justify offering him more than they paid platoon bat Miguel Andujar earlier in the week.

Using a glass-half-full perspective, however, the Yankees’ successful pursuit of Goldschmidt may actually help the Padres’ ability to add another bat in free agency.

Earlier this week, the Diamondbacks signed Carlos Santana to a one-year, $2 million deal. Santana is coming off a far worse season than Goldschmidt in 2025 and has bounced around seven different teams since 2022. When he managed to land a new deal - let alone a respectable $2 million - it appeared that names like Goldschmidt would command salaries north of $5 million.

Instead, the relatively modest $4 million deal helps reset the market and makes bats such as Ty France or Marcell Ozuna more realistic options.

France would likely fall in the $3–$4 million range, while Ozuna would cost more, with his contract expected to reach the eight-figure range and possibly include multiple years. Still, both remain possibilities given how tame the market for offensive bats has been.

Goldschmidt’s price tag also highlights just how much of a steal the Padres’ signing of Andujar looks to be.

Andujar outperformed Goldschmidt in nearly every meaningful category in 2025. The Padres’ new DH posted a 125 wRC+ compared to Goldschmidt’s 103 and played slightly better defense, finishing at minus-8.2 outs above average versus minus-10.3 for Goldschmidt, according to FanGraphs.

Andujar was also stronger matchup-wise, producing a 171 wRC+ against left-handed pitching and a 108 wRC+ against right-handers, compared to Goldschmidt’s 169 and 74 splits. Both players still mash lefties, but only Andujar shows much more offensive viability against righties at this stage of their careers.

Considering Andujar’s ability to play both corner outfield spots, first base and third base - along with his eight-year age advantage over Goldschmidt (30 vs. 38) - it’s unbelievable that the two landed deals in the same price range.

It’s actually incredible that the Padres got Andújar for the same price that the Yankees got Goldschmidt. Andújar is better in every facet of the game right now. Another Preller win! — Gregory Spicer (@Greg_Spicer_) February 8, 2026

Goldschmidt’s experience and veteran presence certainly carry value, but from a purely statistical standpoint, the Andujar signing looks better with each passing day.

With the payroll capped near last season’s level, Padres general manager A.J. Preller has been forced to find creative ways to improve the roster, and Andujar fits that mold perfectly. Losing Goldschmidt was unfortunate, but it keeps doors open for other budget additions while further validating the team’s investment in Andujar.